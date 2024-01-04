"That's a damn shame": Stephen A. Smith decimates New York Knicks players by claiming he's a bigger star

The New York Knicks made a big splash on Saturday, acquiring two-way forward OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors. However, it appears that the premier role player is not a big enough name for ESPN analyst and longtime Knicks fan Stephen A. Smith.

The Knicks were one of the frontrunners to acquire star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz in 2022. However, he was ultimately shipped to the Cleveland Cavaliers instead.

Additionally, they struck out on landing other stars such as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in 2019 free agency. So, in the eyes of some fans, the team hasn’t had a true No. 1 option since Carmelo Anthony, who was dealt away in 2017.

During a recent appearance on “NBA Countdown,” Smith discussed New York’s outlook following the Anunoby trade. He lamented the team’s consistent inability to land a legitimate superstar.

“They can’t get a star. They cannot get a star. You had a chance. You had a chance, and you passed up,” Smith said. “This is the mecca. Stars come to visit, and we never have any.”

Smith added that he, as a renowned media personality, is arguably a bigger celebrity in New York than the Knicks’ players.

“Do you realize that there's a legitimate argument that Stephen A. Smith is one of the biggest stars in New York?” Smith said. “I am a bigger star than most of the New York Knicks. That’s a damn shame.”

How has OG Anunoby fared over his first two games with New York?

Anunoby may not be a star player. However, he was in high demand on the trade market from several contenders due to his elite wing defense and floor spacing ability. So far, his production has been as advertised for the Knicks.

The two-way forward has slotted in seamlessly into the team’s starting five as a complementary player to stars Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle.

Through two games, Anunoby is averaging 14.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.0 3-pointers per game on 57.1% shooting.

He has a total plus-minus of +54 as the Knicks have gone 2-0 with him in the lineup.

Following Wednesday’s 116-100 win over the Chicago Bulls, New York (19-15) sits eighth in the Eastern Conference and appears to be trending up. However, despite their recent success, it appears that Smith still wants to see the Knicks go all in on acquiring an elite scorer.

Even after shipping promising young players RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Raptors, New York still has a plethora of trade assets. This includes as many as four 2024 first-round picks, as well as several other future firsts.

So, the next time a superstar becomes available, the Knicks should once again top the list of potential trade suitors. However, it remains to be seen if they will ultimately pull the trigger on acquiring a big-name player.

