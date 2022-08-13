“That’s so disrespectful… The things that you judge it by is never the same” - Channing Frye says Shaquille O'Neal not being included in the greatest players conversation makes him mad

LA Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal was one of the NBA's best players ever. Considering his accomplishments, one would think he's always part of the greatest players' conversation. Well, he's not, and Channing Frye is tired of it.

People know Shaq now as a big, goofy, friendly giant who's often seen in advertisements, movies and TV shows. But before all that, he was a feared player. The 7-foot-1, heavily built center took the league by storm and completely changed the game.

O'Neal collected a ton of hardware, broke a host of records and solidified himself as one of the best ever. Shaq collected four titles, three Finals MVP trophies, an MVP award and three All-Star Game MVP trophies. It would only be fitting to consider him one of the game's greatest.

However, according to Frye, there haven't been enough people arguing about O'Neal's impact on basketball.

"I just get mad when people don't include Shaq in the conversation," Frye said. "It's hard to be, one, for that long in this league and to be unanimously respected. Like, there cannot be one person who is just the greatest. That's so disrespectful it, like, bothers me.

"Everyone loves this conversation, but stop it, because the things that you judge it by is never the same."

Considering his accomplishments and the impact he made, O'Neal should be part of the conversation.

Why Shaquille O'Neal should be part of the GOAT discussion

So many love Shaquille O'Neal. He has a fun personality, paired with his impact on basketball. That's why so many have him as their favorite NBA player.

However, in conversations about the greatest players, Shaq isn't always included. As great a player as he was, people seem to overlook him. During his playing career from 1992 to 2011, the Diesel racked up many accolades.

In the all-time scoring list, Shaq finished in the top 10 with 28,596 points. In the rebounding category, he's15th spot, right behind Hakeem Olajuwon, with 13,099. Although not known for his defense, Shaq managed to get 2,732 blocks good for the eighth spot.

O'Neal managed to get 15 All-Star game selections, 14 All-NBA nods, the 1992-93 Rookie of the Year award and was enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

It's difficult to categorize players for their accomplishments and compare them with one another. Every player's career is different. Some may win titles, others won't. But that's what makes comparing careers so difficult. They are put in a box of categories, which is often tweaked to favor certain players.

O'Neal should be a part of every fan's GOAT conversation next time. After all, he's also done a lot for the game, just like the others.

