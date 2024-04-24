"That's dope" - Chad Johnson gives nod to Jalen Green and his baby mama Draya Michelle's relationship

Former NFL star Chad Johnson approves Jalen Green's relationship with Draya Michele ahead of the birth of the couple's daughter next month. Green and Michele have been the talk of the tabloids due to their age difference and how some perceive it to be inappropriate.

On the latest episode of "Nightcap" with Johnson and Shannon Sharpe, the two football legends discussed the recent baby shower held by the lovely couple. "Ochocinco" had nothing but love for Green, who he assumed had a crush and Michele growing up.

"For someone young like him, I think he's always had a crush on Draya. Obviously, when the opportunity presented itself that he had no shame and no problem doing.

"'Yeah, I finally got my crush. Now she had my baby. I don't care what y'all sayin' at that na na boo boo.' Sometimes dudes get women pregnant and they don't even show up to the baby shower. I like him and Draya. That's dope," Johnson said.

The relationship between Jalen Green and Draya Michele has been under scrutiny because of their age difference.

Green is just 22, while Michele is 39. She has two sons from her previous relationships, with his oldest son Kniko is almost the same age as the Houston Rockets star.

Some fans even accused Michele of "grooming" the young NBA guard, who is due for a contract extension this offseason. The couple were first rumored to be together last year when a photo of them hanging out went viral.

They only confirmed the relationship earlier this year when Michele announced her pregnancy.

Jalen Green and Draya Michele held a baby shower on Sunday

Jalen Green and Draya Michele threw a lavish baby shower on Sunday in front of friends and family.

It was a cherry-themed shower, and everyone who attended was wearing something red. Green was wearing a striped red and white outfit, while Michele rocked a red crop top and skirt to show off her baby bump.

Green had never commented on becoming a father until late last month when he dedicated his 42-point performance against the Washington Wizards to his incoming child.

He played like a superstar in the final stretch of the regular season for the Houston Rockets.

The 22-year-old guard looked motivated in the final two months of the campaign, helping the Rockets make an improbable run. Houston made things interesting with the Golden State Warriors for the final NBA Play-In Tournament spots.

However, the Rockets lost steam in the final week of the regular season. It was a disappointing finish, but the team showed that they are ready to take the next step. They could be even better next season if Jalen Green remains consistent and Alperen Sengun is back healthy.

