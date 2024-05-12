"That's no excuse" - Tom Thibodeau refuses to use OG Anunoby's absence as factor for Knicks' surrendering Game 4 to Pacers

Head coach of the New York Knicks, Tom Thibodeau, refused to use the absence of OG Anunoby as an excuse in their Game 4 loss against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. The Knicks struggled to keep up with their opponent's fast-paced offense all night and lost 121-89.

During the game, New York trailed the entire time and was even down more than 40 points in one point. The best performer for the Knicks was Alec Burks, who scored 20 points off the bench as their star point guard, Jalen Brunson, shot 35.3% from the field.

In Thibodeau's postgame press, he didn't use Anunoby, who's out with a left hamstring strain, as an excuse for the 32-point loss.

"It's not just OG. OG was out for a good chunk of the season, so that's no excuse. Just get it done," Thibodeau said.

Anunoby missed Game 3 because of his injury during Game 2, where he had to exit the game. Aside from their two-way forward, the Knicks don't have some key players. Julius Randle hasn't played since January, as he's been ruled out for the season with a shoulder injury.

Starting center Mitchell Robinson is also out with his ankle injury. Veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic has also been ruled out of the season. The forward is dealing with wrist and foot injuries.

With the series tied at 2-2, many hope the Knicks use their home-court advantage and regain the momentum with a win. Game 5 will take place at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

Tom Thibodeau gives an update on Jalen Brunson's injury

The Knicks can't handle any more injuries to their roster as they hope to win the series. During Sunday's game, while attempting a three-pointer, Jalen Brunson landed on Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith's foot and limped for a bit.

There were concerns from fans as the Knicks have had terrible luck this postseason with injuries. Tom Thibodeau assured fans during his postgame presser that the star guard was doing fine.

"He says he’s fine so… he’ll keep going," Thibodeau said.

Brunson also assured the media and fans of his condition after the game.

"I'm fine. I'm fine," Brunson said.

Brunson finished with 18 points against the Pacers tonight, shooting 6-17 from the field. He also struggled to land a single shot from beyond the arc as he went 0-5 from deep. The Knicks need their star to perform better in Game 5 than how he did tonight.