"That's not fair to Jordan" - Chris Broussard makes case for Luka Doncic as MVP over Nikola Jokic, side-eying analytical numbers

Denver Nuggets stat-sheet-stuffing center Nikola Jokic is once again leading the MVP candidates but does Luka Doncic deserve that top spot for the coveted award? Analyst and co-host of Fox Sports' First Things First Chris Broussard certainly believes that this should be the case.

Broussard cited several reasons why he believes this. He talked about who has a better supporting cast as well as traditional stats versus (points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks) advanced or analytical stats.

Afterward, he brought up the fact that in the history of the MVP award, the best and most dominant player in the league doesn't always win it.

"I think unfortunately, we look back and say [Shaquille O'Neal] got one," Broussard said. "It's kind of an embarrassment for us voters. How does Shaq only get one? How does Kobe only have one?

He also mentioned that if Jokic continues to dominate the way he has now and in the last few seasons, then the argument for him winning MVP will always be there. However, he also said that this wasn't fair to superstars from bygone eras.

"That's not fair to [Michael] Jordan, it's not fair to LeBron [James] because they didn't get it."

Broussard was cut off before he could complete the thought but one can only assume that he meant neither MJ nor LeBron got the MVP award every single year when they were at the peak of their careers. Thus, it is unfair for Jokic to get it.

His argument for why Luka Doncic should win the MVP award seems to be that while Jokic is having a legendary stretch of seasons, Doncic is indeed playing better for the 2023-24 campaign and the individual traditional stats are there to prove it even though the analytical stats places Jokic above him.

Aside from all the triple-doubles and his team's success, the Joker's advanced stats are also off the charts. He is once again leading the league in categories such as player efficiency rating (31.1), offensive win shares (11.4) and offensive & defensive +/- (9.2, 4.4).

However, Luka Doncic is leading the league in points per game with 33.9 compared to Jokic's 26.6. Doncic is also close to averaging a triple-double with 9.8 assists and 9.2 rebounds. He is also number two in assists for that matter.

Chris Broussard names his top five MVP candidates this season with Luka Doncic at the top

While Chris Broussard thinks that Luka Doncic is more deserving of winning the MVP award this year, he didn't leave out Nikola Jokic from his list of the top five. He placed the Nuggets center at number two.

The next three names on the list are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is leading the OKC Thunder and has them challenging the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves for the top spot in the West.

Then fourth is Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum, who is a major proponent in helping his team secure the best record, not only in the East but in the entire NBA. So far, they are the only team with 60 wins this season.

Last but not least, Broussard has the Greek freak Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has remained the driving force for the Milwaukee Bucks through a confusing season.