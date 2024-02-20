“That’s your fault for getting your coach fired”: NBA fans admonish Giannis Antetokounmpo amid ‘I have no idea’ comments 

Giannis Antetokounmpo represented the East as the captain during the 73rd All-Star Weekend, when he gave an unorthodox approach to how he prepares for his games against teams and individual matchups.

Before the All-Star game on Sunday, Antetokounmpo was at the presser being interviewed when he was asked by a French reporter on what improvements he had seen in Victor Wembanyama's game since they last faced off, to which Giannis replied:

"I did not watch any game on Wemby before that and did not watch any game of Wemby after that and not just Wemby, I just I just, in general, do not watch basketball… I love when I go to the game and I have no idea who I’m playing or what they do."

The 2-time MVP's comments made NBA fans furious amid the lack of interest in improving his film study knowledge and/or studying players and their habits like the other great All-Time players.

One fan notably tweeted, albeit sarcastically:

"That’s your fault for getting your coach fired"

Here are some of the top reactions on 'X':

Fans were not expecting one of the best players in the league like Giannis to have such a nonchalant attitude toward facing the best teams and players without proper preparation, including strong opinions on his lack of groundwork, which resulted in ex-coach Adrian Griffin's dismissal.

Giannis Antetokounmpo challenges himself and the Milwaukee Bucks after loss to Memphis Grizzlies

Right after the Milwaukee Bucks faced a 113-110 defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, Damian Lillard was reportedly seen with his hands on his head, eyes shut, reclining in his locker.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a detailed conversation with assistant coach Josh Oppenheimer, followed by a chat with his brother, Thanasis. The team members silently got ready to leave, exchanging farewells before heading into the all-star break.

The defeat marked the Bucks' second consecutive loss and their seventh in the last 10 games, highlighting a lack of effort. Rivers highlighted a moment at the beginning of the third quarter, calling a timeout just 47 seconds in, indicating a critical point of concern.

“That tells you all you need to know about where our heads were. We had some guys here, and we had some guys in Cabo.”

Damian Lillard faced challenges, managing 24 points from 21 attempts, with his perimeter defense often going unnoticed. Malik Beasley didn't perform well on both sides of the court, and Brook Lopez required 14 attempts to notch up 14 points.

Patrick Beverley didn't fare any better, missing all four of his shots and ending with just one point and a team-low -16 plus-minus during his 14 minutes off the bench.

At the postgame presser, Giannis gave his honest opinion on the team's recent condition:

"I’m going to ask my teammates every day ‘til the end of the season. Do we really want it? And if we want it, do what it takes. Do what it requires to be good."

The Bucks will need to regroup after the All-Star break and return to their championship form with only one-third of the season left before they head to the postseason, especially with a concerning record under new coach Rivers.