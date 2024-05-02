"That's how you go to bed": Charles Barkley's reaction to Russell Westbrook's questionable pre-game fit leaves TNT guys in splits

Inside the NBA's Charles Barkley was at it again with his reaction to the pre-game outfit of LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook for their pivotal Game 5 against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday in Los Angeles. And 'Sir Charles'' fellow TNT panelists could not help but burst into laughter with his take.

One-time league MVP Westbrook arrived at the Crypto.com Arena wearing a solid beige pink tank top and pants which he partnered with a beanie hat of the same color.

As has always been the case for Barkley, he immediately gave his hilarious take on the outfit, saying:

"That's how you go to bed. That's how you go to bed, right there. Damn."

Barkley's comments instantly drew laughter from the whole TNT crew, particularly fellow NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, who provided his own take on it by saying:

"Got some thangs on."

The TNT staff, however, got back at Barkley after by showing a split screen of Russell Westbrook with his outfit beside a picture of Barkley back in the day wearing a silk tank top and shorts. Barkley was unable to defend his look:

"I admit, that was a bad decision on my part."

While he is critical, albeit funny, of the fashion choices of Westbrook, 'Russ' is one of Barkley's favorite players for his passionate style of play,

Russell Westbrook a key player off the bench for Clippers against Mavericks

Russell Westbrook has embraced his role coming off the bench for the LA Clippers for much this season and continues to play a key role in their ongoing first-round NBA playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks.

The 35-year-old nine-time NBA All-Star has played in all four games so far in the series, averaging 6.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 22.0 minutes while playing a backup role to James Harden.

He has provided a jolt of energy coming off the bench, leading the team's second-stringers in holding the fort and giving their starters a breather.

Russell Westbrook had his best all-around game of the series in Game 2, where he posted seven points, nine rebounds, three assists and a steal in 24 minutes. Unfortunately, they lost the game, 96-93.

Early in the season, Westbrook spoke about why he volunteered to come off the bench, highlighting how in the end it was about helping the team win.

He said in a report that came out of Sports Illustrated:

"Just going out and doing whatever is best for our team to be able to win games, and that's it. The ultimate goal is to win games. That's all I can do. Go out and compete and make sure we try to win games."

Russell Westbrook and the Clippers are set to host the Mavericks in Game 5 of their series on Wednesday in Los Angeles. They will try to break a 2-2 tie and move a step closer to advancing to the next round.