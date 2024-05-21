"That's going to jump off the page" - Jamal Crawford asserts Bronny James has more in his arsenal than just being LeBron James' son

After Bronny James made waves at the NBA Draft Combine, former star Jamal Crawford shared his honest thoughts on the young prospect. There's a ton of pressure for James to make it to the league simply because of his name. But given how he performed at the combine, Crawford is confident with the talent the young guard has.

At the combine, James recorded a vertical jump of 40.5 inches. This feat gave him attention from different people and put him on numerous watchlists. Following that, he hit 19 out of his 25 attempts from three. This includes a stretch where he made 12 straight 3-pointers.

The three-time Sixth Man of the Year was interviewed by Dan Patrick and was asked about his thoughts on LeBron James' son. According to Crawford, he's a big fan of James and believes that he can excel if he makes it in the league.

"I watched him at the combine, and even before that, you can go back to my tweets, I love how he plays," Crawford said.

Patrick then asked Crawford if he would've noticed James at the combine even if he wasn't the son of an accomplished NBA star. The former LA Clippers player answered:

"Absolutely. 6'1 with a 40-inch vertical, that's going to jump off the page first. And then you shoot 25 threes and make 19 of them, I'm watching that. And he's making the right play."

James also had his chance at the scrimmage. In the first game, he had four points and four rebounds. He bounced back in his second game when he finished with 13 points in 23 minutes of action.

According to NBADraftRoom, James is projected to be the 55th pick in this year's draft. Other mock drafts don't have the prospect on their list after his two scrimmages.

Bronny James opened up on the pressure of being LeBron James' son

Being associated with someone who's well-accomplished in the league has never been easy for Bronny James. The young prospect had a chance to open up and share his honest thoughts on being LeBron's son.

"It’s tough," James said. "A lot of criticism gets thrown my way. But I gotta deal with it. They don’t know what I’ve been through. I try to make the best of my opportunities that’s given to me."

There's a ton of pressure on Bronny to live up to the expectations that fans have set for him since his dad made his mark in the sports world. Still, the younger James continues to play his game and wants to make a name for himself.

