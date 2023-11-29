"That's how we gonna win": Audio assist catches Steph Curry's genius as he outlines masterplan to get on top of point differential

The Golden State Warriors have fallen short in their attempt to top their In-Season tournament group. Tuesday's loss to the Sacramento Kings saw Steve Kerr's team end the opening stage in second place, ending their hopes of entering the knockout stage. The Phoenix Suns progressed as the wildcard in the Western Conference.

Coming into the game, the Warriors knew they needed a win. However, the Kings have been a thorn in Golden State's side for the past 12 months, with both teams producing memorable moments when facing each other. Of course, this game was no different, as Steph Curry was overheard providing his teammates with a plan during the game.

"What I was saying was, in a game like this where the points matter, those dumb turnovers like the one I just threw, especially against this team, like even if we get a shot clock violation and we move it, that's how we're gonna win this game by 20," Curry said. "So, these next 2 minutes are huge."

Curry's comments may seem a little strange at first sight. However, he was encouraging his teammates to play freely and not to be concerned with making a mistake. Instead, he wanted everybody to commit to playing 'Warriors basketball', which means moving without the ball and allowing the pass to find you.

Draymond Green makes his return to the Golden State Warriors rotation

Against the Sacramento Kings, Draymond Green made his return from suspension. The veteran forward missed his team's last five games. Green was suspended for putting Rudy Gobert into a chokehold.

However, Green's return was unable to galvanize his teammates. The Warriors lost from a winning position in the clutch, and their tough start to the season took another turn.

Green played 33 minutes against the Kings, providing eight points, six rebounds, three assists, and two blocks. Of course, Green also affected the team's overall performance level with his leadership and ability to read the floor. Yet, some undoubted rust likely played a part in limiting the overall impact the veteran forward had on the game.

With the In-Season tournament firmly in the team's rearview mirror, Steve Kerr and his players can now focus on turning their season around and getting above .500. The Warriors currently sit 10th in the Western Conference, occupying the final play-in tournament position. Golden State will likely want to climb the conference rankings in the coming months.

After all, the Warriors came into the season with championship aspirations, and a sluggish start to the year isn't going to change that.