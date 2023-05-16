"That's what he is great at"- DeMar DeRozan raves about LeBron James' IQ and how he has evolved over the years

Chicago Bulls star forward DeMar DeRozan has had his fair share of matchups against LA Lakers star forward LeBron James throughout his career.

DeRozan’s former team, the Toronto Raptors, clashed with James’ former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, in the playoffs for three straight years from 2016 to 2018. The Bulls star, however, was never able to overcome "The King" in the playoffs.

However, there are no hard feelings between the two as DeRozan has a very high level of respect for James. During a recent appearance on LA Clippers star Paul George’s podcast, “Podcast P with Paul George,” he raved about the Lakers superstar’s elite basketball IQ.

“You don’t have that many high-IQ players in the league that can dictate the game like that in today’s game,” DeRozan said.

“But, when it comes to Bron knowing that, he definitely knows to a T because he also knows people’s tendencies too. Once you understand and know a guy’s tendencies, it’s easier to cut off certain options and box an offense in. And that’s what he’s great at.

“It’s just dope, I mean, you see it. You were talking about the hammer play that he cut off last game [Game 4 vs. the Golden State Warriors, conference semifinals], you know what I mean?

“Many people wouldn’t catch on to that. They’ll try to fight over it and (give up) either the three or the layup. … And they’ll be like, ‘I didn’t know it was coming.’”

DeMar DeRozan and Paul George’s discussion about basketball IQ starts at the 33:01 mark below:

DeMar DeRozan on LeBron James’ career evolution

LA Lakers star forward LeBron James

During his appearance on "Podcast P with Paul George," DeMar DeRozan was also asked how he thinks LeBron James’ game has evolved since his Miami Heat days. DeRozan reiterated that he thinks James’ basketball IQ is what separates him from other players and makes him so effective despite his age.

“One, his IQ is always what’s set him apart from everything,” he said.

“You know, the way he reads the game, dictates the game, controls the game, and that doesn’t necessarily have to be with scoring.

“I think this (current) Bron is being more of the IQ for everybody than before, because, like you said, the Miami Bron, that motherf**er was incredible. Same as Cleveland.

“But at any given moment, he could turn it on and get you 45 (points) and get a win or go out there and get you a 40-point triple-double and get you a win.”

DeRozan continued:

“I think this time around, he’s trusting and using so much of his IQ to dictate the game and win a game. Like, just the other night, I’ve never seen him not attempt a field goal in the first quarter, but it made such a big impact on the game [Game 3 vs. Warriors], and they got the win.

“So, his IQ just being first and foremost, being imputed on the game is something I’m definitely seeing different from him.”

While DeMar DeRozan's Chicago Bulls fell out in the play-in tournament, LeBron James has led the LA Lakers to the conference finals. They will take on the Denver Nuggets for a chance to reach the NBA Finals.

