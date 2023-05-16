"It's a good 75 to 100, stinks"- DeMar DeRozan and Paul George agree with LeBron James saying Bronny is better than many players

LA Lakers star forward LeBron James made headlines in March when he tweeted that his son, Bronny James, is better than some current NBA players.

“Man, Bronny is definitely better than some of these cats I've been watching on (NBA) League Pass today. Sh*t lightweight hilarious,” James tweeted.

LeBron James @KingJames Man Bronny definitely better than some of these cats I've been watching on league pass today. Shit lightweight hilarious 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Man Bronny definitely better than some of these cats I've been watching on league pass today. Shit lightweight hilarious 🤣🤣🤣🤣

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Some people may have viewed LeBron James' statement as bold since his son, Bronny, was still a high school senior at the time. However, DeMar DeRozan, a forward for the Chicago Bulls, shares James' viewpoint. DeRozan expressed his agreement with James' assessment during a recent appearance on Paul George's podcast, "Podcast P with Paul George." On the podcast, DeRozan discussed the presence of underwhelming players in the NBA.

“We do got a lot of sorry motherf**kers in the league,” DeRozan said.

“No cap,” George said.

DeRozan then went on to talk about his frustration with players who think they are better than they actually are:

“Being in the league so long, you realize how many motherf**kers don’t love the game of basketball, who take it for granted, who feel so entitled, who just want everything that comes with it but don’t want to put the work in,” DeRozan said.

“It's so frustrating. … We played in an era where you had to earn everything, you know what I mean? So you got so many guys coming in thinking they should be playing because their homeboy told them they're nice. It's like, ‘Bro, you're not good.’ You know what I mean? I definitely got Bron's standpoint of that, because you'd be surprised."

George then added that out of the 450 or so players in the NBA, around 75 to 100 aren’t very good:

“It’s a good, what is it 450 of us? It’s a good 75 to 100, stinks,” George said.

“Stinks. Good dudes, though. That’s why they’re on the team. Good dudes.”

DeMar DeRozan and Paul George’s discussion starts at the 25:35 mark below:

Where does Bronny James rank among 2023 college recruits?

USC recruit Bronny James

As for Bronny James, earlier this month, he committed to DeMar DeRozan’s alma mater, USC. ESPN has Bronny ranked as the 19th-best recruit in their 2023 ESPN 100 ranking. Bronny is described by ESPN’s Jeff Borzello as the following:

“A 6-foot-3 guard from Cleveland who attended Sierra Canyon School (California), James is considered one of the top five point guards in the country. He was ranked as the No. 19 prospect in the ESPN 100 for the class of 2023 and earned McDonald's All-American honors this season.”

Bronny has to play at least one year of college before he will be eligible for the 2024 NBA draft. He is projected to be a first-round pick and a potential lottery selection.

Also read: "Best NBA wife" - Savannah James wins over internet with rare interview on living as LeBron James' spouse

Poll : 0 votes