"That's the greatest player I ever had": 11-time NBA Champ Phil Jackson crowns Michael Jordan as the GOAT over Kobe Bryant

Back in 2001, Phil Jackson shared his thoughts on the difference between Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. The legendary coach was fond of both players and was well aware of their greatness, however, Jackson ultimately picked Jordan over Bryant as his GOAT. Phil acknowledged how skillful and talented Kobe was but Mike's basketball prowess was on another level.

"I never asked Michael to be a playmaker," Jackson said. "That's the greatest player I ever had, that I could consider the greatest player in the game. Yet I never asked him to be a playmaker in those terms. I asked him to be a playmaker when he was doubled or tripled."

The dominance of Michael Jordan in the Phil Jackson era

Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson

The Phil Jackson era in Chicago began in the 1989-1990 NBA season, and it quickly became evident that the combination of Jackson's coaching prowess and Michael Jordan's unmatched talent would produce something extraordinary. Jordan's relentless drive to be the best on the court, combined with Jackson's strategic genius, set the stage for a remarkable run of success.

Under Jackson's tutelage, Jordan soared to new heights, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest players of all time. He led the league in scoring for ten consecutive seasons and earned numerous accolades, including five regular-season MVP awards. The Chicago Bulls, guided by Jackson's coaching philosophy and Jordan's on-court brilliance, dominated the NBA landscape in the 1990s.

The pinnacle of their dominance came during the 1995-1996 season when the Bulls amassed an astonishing 72 wins in the regular season, setting a new NBA record at that time.

The Jordan-Jackson partnership also translated to NBA championships. The Bulls secured three consecutive NBA titles from 1991 to 1993, cementing their status as the league's dominant force. Jordan's ability to elevate his game in crucial moments, coupled with Jackson's masterful coaching in high-stakes situations, created a recipe for success in the postseason.

The second three-peat came in the late 1990s, with Chicago capturing three more NBA championships from 1996 to 1998. The Bulls' remarkable achievements during this era established them as a dynasty, and Jordan's dominance was at the forefront of their success.

The Jordan-Jackson era in Chicago is a golden age in NBA history, known for the remarkable combination of individual brilliance and team success. Their partnership shaped the legacy of the Chicago Bulls and left an indelible mark on the sport, establishing Michael Jordan as a basketball icon and Phil Jackson as one of the greatest coaches of all time. It is a celebrated era, full of unforgettable moments and unmatched achievements in basketball history.

