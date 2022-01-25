"That’s what happens when you put all your business on social media" - Shaquille O'Neal holds Kanye West responsible for the latter's co-parenting problems with Kim Kardashian

LA Lakers legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal has chimed in on the recent Kanye West viral video where he called out Kim Kardashian for not inviting him to their daughter Chicago's birthday party. Shaq does not feel sorry for West, which he explained in the most recent episode of "The Big Podcast."

The 49-year-old former NBA star said that celebrities should not put their personal problems on social media, which often leads to lot of opinions, good or bad. He advised West to keep his personal problems to himself and not rant about them on social media.

"That’s what happens when you put all your business on social media, so I don’t want to hear it now. Don’t try to clean it up now, because you started it. When you give your information to a million people, you’re going to have a million different meta babies coming out on what they thought they just saw," O'Neal said.

"I don’t want to hear it’s a narrative; that’s the narrative that you’re putting out. You got a proble;, keep the problem. I don’t want to hear that, and I don’t feel sorry for all these people getting on social media," O'Neal added.

Kanye West is in the process of getting divorced from his wife Kim Kardashian since February 2021. The couple has two daughters, North and Chicago, and two sons, Saint and Psalm. They could try to find the best way on how to become co-parents once their divorce gets finalized.

Kardashian has since moved on to a relationship with SNL cast member Pete Davidson, while West is currently dating 'Uncut Gems' actress Julia Fox.

Shaquille O'Neal says he'd not embarrass his ex-wife Shaunie on social media

Shaquille O'Neal was married to Shaunie O'Neal in 2002, but got divorced in 2011. The couple has two sons, Shareef and Shaqir, and two daughters, Amirah and Me'arah. Both also have a child apiece before their marriage.

Shaunie has a son, Myles, from a previous relationship, while O'Neal has a daughter, Taahirah, with his ex-girlfriend Arnetta Yardbourgh. Shaq shares an amicable relationship with Shaunie as ex-spouses, and they co-parent their children. Myles has since taken on his stepfather's surname.

In the same episode of "The Big Podcast", O'Neal said that he would never publicize a fight between him and his ex-wife, Shaunie. O'Neal noted that he'd never embarrass his former spouse, saying.

"It’s not about having issues. Even if we’re fighting, I’m not going to embarrass her amongst the world. Even if we’re arguing, no. Hell, no. I would never do that."

According to his biography "Shaq Uncut: My Story," the former Miami Heat standout said that his infidelity was the main reason for his divorce from Shaunie. He added that he pays his ex-wife $10,000 monthly for alimony and another $40,000 for child support, $10,000 for each child. Shaquille O'Neal also had a prenup agreement that protected his hard-earned assets from their divorce.

