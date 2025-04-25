"That’s why I don’t fear anything" - Cheryl Miller's brother Reggie Miller gets emotional while talking about sister's greatness

Reggie Miller is reputed as one of the fiercest competitors and the coldest player on the basketball court. After his initial few years in the league, Miller was not a baby-faced Indiana Pacers player but developed into a cold-blooded shooter on the court. His siblings made him fearless when it came to the game.

Miller's love for his elder sister Cheryl Miller is well documented. The Pacers legend's words are nothing short of pearls when he talks about his sister. On Thursday, Reggie Miller again spoke about the impact that his sister had on him while growing up.

In conversation with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Miller said that when his sister was the greatest women's basketball player he had ever encountered.

"You can talk all you want about who is the greatest, but I know firsthand," Reggie Miller started. "Not many people can say that they grew up in a household with the greatest of anything. I can tell people that I grew up in the house with the greatest women's basketball player ever. I will go to my grave with that.

"I'mma tell you why the DNA is where it is. I blame Cheryl little bit, but I blame our older brothers."

Miller said that he and his three siblings played basketball in their backyard as children. He recalled that his oldest brother always picked his sister on his team against Miller and his other brother and the Pacers legend was always stuck with guarding his sister Cheryl.

For Reggie Miller, playing against his siblings instilled fearlessness inside him from an early age.

"Those games in the backyard, of 2-on2, that's why I don't fear anything," the NBA legend added.

Reggie Miller's sister Cheryl Miller had a stellar basketball career

While Reggie Miller witnessed the greatness of his sister on the basketball court since they were children, the world got to see her elite presence on the basketball court when she joined the USC Trojans in 1982.

Cheryl Miller is a two-time NCAA champion, leading the USC Trojans to two back-to-back titles in 1983 and 1984. She was also declared the NCAA Tournament MOP on both occasions.

During her illustrious basketball career, Miller won the prestigious Naismith Player of the Year three consecutive times, from 1984 to 1986, the Wade Trophy in 1985 and the USA Basketball Female Athlete of the Year in 1984 and 1986. Miller was also part of the Team USA women's basketball team that won the gold medal in the 1984 Los Angeles Summer Olympics.

After her playing career, Cheryl Miller tried her hand at coaching. She coached the Trojans from 1986 to 1995. Miller served as the head coach of Phoenix Mercury from 1997 to 2000. In 1995, she was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

