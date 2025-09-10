Patrick Beverley didn't play in the NBA last season. He signed with Apoel Tel Aviv of the Ligat HaAl, marking his return to Europe after being in the league since 2013.Beverley, a defensive specialist, has campaigned for a return to the NBA for months now, even going as far as to say that LeBron James promised him a roster spot with the LA Lakers.Now, he revealed that he was pretty close to re-joining the Houston Rockets, his very first NBA team, but their salary cap situation made it impossible:&quot;I was in Houston working out with the Rockets for the last two, three weeks,&quot; Beverley said on a Twitch stream with N3on. &quot;I was really close. But with the cap, they don't have a lot of space. They can't really guarantee, because I think they first apron. But I was really, really close.&quot;The Rockets currently have roughly over $1.3 million in available cap space, so they could've still technically signed Beverley if he had agreed to sign a veteran's minimum deal.He's a proven veteran who can uplift any team's perimeter defense, but after being away from the game for more than one year, and given his age and glaring offensive limitations, it's hard to believe any team would be willing to give him more money at this point in the offseason anyway.Patrick Beverley loves Kevin Durant's fit in HoustonBeverley may not have returned to Space City, but that doesn't mean he's not a believer and a big fan of what they're doing.If anything, he thinks adding Kevin Durant to the mix made Ime Udoka's team much scarier, as he's the ultimate plug-and-play player who can be a seamless fit everywhere, regardless of the system or the supporting cast:&quot;[Kevin Durant] came there because he wanted to mix that youth with some veteran presence. But at the same time, KD give yo a** 25 [points] any game. I don't think the team has to adjust to KD, and KD has to adjust to the team. He plays the right way,&quot; Beverley said on his podcast on August 19.The Rockets already had a stacked roster filled with young and athletic players and gritty defenders, and swapping Jalen Green for one of the greatest and most efficient three-level scorers of all time makes him an instant championship contender.They just won't happen to have Beverley there to help lead the way.