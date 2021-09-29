"That's not my job" - LeBron James confirms he's vaccinated but explains why he won't advocate others to do so as well

LeBron James was the main player that highlighted the LA Lakers' media day. He is the face of the league, and he isn't just asked LA Lakers-related questions but any questions pertaining to the NBA. Reporters interview him on a variety of topics, such as the league's vaccination status, his social justice reform initiatives, his Hollywood ventures, his upcoming signature shoe or tequila brand, amongst other things.

The biggest storyline in the league today is the vaccination status of NBA players. The likes of Andrew Wiggins, Kyrie Irving and several others are reportedly unvaccinated and will be forced to miss games in New York City and San Francisco.

Ben Golliver, NBA Analyst for The Washington Post, reported on LeBron James' stance on the situation. LeBron James reported that he is indeed vaccinated and is adhering to all the NBA's safety standards related to the COVID-19 virus. He said:

"I can speak about myself. I think everyone has their own choice to do what they feel is right for themselves and their families. I know that I was very skeptical about it all, but after doing my research, I felt like it was best suited for not only me, but my friends. That's why I decided to do it"

LeBron James further added that he is taking a hands-off approach with advocacy of the vaccine because he realizes that it is an individual decision and not one he wants to influence.

"You guys know me, anything I talk about, I don't talk about other people and what they should do. I speak for me and my family. That's what it's about. I know what I did for me and my family. I know what some of my friends did for their families. But as far as speaking for everybody and their individualities, and things they want to do, that's not my job."

LeBron James admits to getting vaccinated but certain stars refuse to reveal their status

LeBron James' former teammate Kyrie Irving is not vaccinated

The latest drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets is that their star guard Kyrie Irving will miss all the home games because he is unvaccinated and the New York City laws ban anyone without proof of vaccination to participate in large indoor events. The Golden State Warriors are in the exact same predicament as the city of San Francisco follows the same rule as New York City, so their starting small forward, Andrew Wiggins, will miss all games at home as well.

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe Wiggins when asked why he doesn't just explain his side: "Because it's none of your business." Wiggins when asked why he doesn't just explain his side: "Because it's none of your business."

Both players refused to answer any questions regarding their vaccination status and it has enraged a lot of people in the league. Nobody is suggesting that they don't have the right to make their own decisions but paying a starter upwards of $30 million to only play half the games is certainly ludicrous. Zach Lowe commented that if Kyrie Irving cannot attend more than half their games then the Brooklyn Nets are no longer favorites to win the 2022 NBA title.

Similarly, the Golden State Warriors' title hopes will certainly go up in flames as well if their starting small forward is going to be absent for more than half their games. Andrew Wiggins and Kyrie Irving stand to lose $360K and $485K respectively for each game missed.

