“That’s just not good enough” - Tyrese Maxey jokes around and teases Joel Embiid as his 30-point streak comes to an end

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers secured their 24th win of the season against the Boston Celtics. Thereby placing them 5th in the NBA Eastern Conference behind the Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks. However, The standout component of the game was the end of Embiid's 30+ points run.

The center started what became an 8-game streak of scoring 30+ points per game, against the Washington Wizards. In the 76ers loss to the Charlotte Hornets after a 7-game winning streak, Embiid posted 31 points. Unknown to him, that was the end of his streak as he could only register 25 points against the Celtics in 32 minutes of game time.

In the post-game interview, Tyrese Maxey was questioned on what it felt like to see his teammate's 30+ scoring streak end. The 21-year old point guard teased that it was not a good enough performance by Joel Embiid. On a more serious account, he expressed his truth and belief in the team's leader.

"No, no, no, that's just not good enough. He's a beast. I know y'all call him MVP for a reason. He's extremely good, extremely talented. I think he's really growing as a leader this year. He's learning how to push his teammates and hold us accountable and make us play better to help him."

Joel Embiid "The Process" continues to put up MVP performances

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives to the basket during a game against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center on January 05, 2022 in Orlando, Florida

If this season has been anything to go by for the Philadelphia 76ers, it proves that they are much better off with their talented Cameroonian center, Joel Embiid, than without. Of the 76ers 17 defeats so far this campaign, 8 of them have occurred with Embiid out of the lineup due to injuries or Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

StatMuse @statmuse Joel Embiid, last 30 days:



31.8 PPG

10.1 RPG

53.7 FG%

11.6 FTA



Most unstoppable player in basketball right now. Joel Embiid, last 30 days:31.8 PPG10.1 RPG53.7 FG%11.6 FTAMost unstoppable player in basketball right now. https://t.co/Fblm0m1Hf8

Embiid continues to prove his worth on the court in every game, carrying the 76ers on his back. In his last 19 games in the league, he has averaged 30.4 points per game. A tally that only LeBron James has exceeded this season.

Also Read Article Continues below

He currently averages 27.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 31 appearances made. He is ranked first in average free throws made (8.6), third for player efficiency ratings (29.93) and fifth in the league in points per game(27.2).

Edited by David Nyland