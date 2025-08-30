"That's when you know it's real": Fans react as Luka Doncic appears 'skinny' in NBA 2K26 after drastic transformation

A slim Luka Doncic in NBA 2K26 had fans talking on social media. This year, Doncic was part of two opposite stories. He made the headlines after the Dallas Mavericks front office traded him for allegedly not taking care of his body. Just a few months later, the LA Lakers star's chiseled body went viral on social media.The latest pictures from NBA 2K26 showed the Lakers star in a much slimmer shape than in the previous installment of the simulation game.Reacting to the post, a fan hilariously said that the picture was the confirmation that Doncic has indeed gotten in shape.&quot;That’s when you know it’s real,&quot; the fan wrote.HEADBAND LUKA @HeadbandlukaaLINKThat’s when you know it’s realOne of the fans hilariously commented that the Laker star looked more fit in NBA 2k than in real life.&quot;he looks fit here more than in real life,&quot; another added.YAMI @TophitqewLINK@LakeShowYo he looks fit here more than in real lifeA fan shaded NBA 2K for not being able to figure out how to make Doncic a bit more realistic in the game:&quot;Absurd they still cant figure out how to make him look realistic. Going on like 7 years of this nonsense.&quot;JB @JB4ThreeeLINK@LakeShowYo Absurd they still cant figure out how to make him look realistic. Going on like 7 years of this nonsenseOne of the fans hilariously wrote that Doncic looked like a marathon runner:&quot;look like the white guy who finish first in 10,000 meter if you cancel out the Kenyans.&quot;THBLKCHUCKNORRIS @KyleNotCowLINK@LakeShowYo look like the white guy who finish first in 10,000 meter if you cancel out the KenyansA fan was amused by the disproportion between Luka Doncic's face and the rest of his body:&quot;Lmao how ya make this man face fat but not his body.&quot;Nick@nite2x⚡️ @Nicknite2x35635LINK@NBA2K @luka7doncic Lmao how ya make this man face fat but not his bodyA fan took a direct shot at the Lakers star and suggested he stay away from unhealthy food:&quot;Lol he’s not that skinny hahahah just play ball man. Stay away from the sweet tea,&quot; the fan wrote.🐑 @Raymond35099295LINK@NBA2K @luka7doncic Lol he’s not that skinny hahahah just play ball man. Stay away from the sweet teaA fan wrote that Doncic wasn't as slim as the NBA 2K was trying to show:&quot;Luka fat ahh not that slim.&quot;Dynasprite @spritery00LINK@NBA2K @luka7doncic Luka fat ahh not that slimLakers are going all in to keep Luka Doncic happyEarlier this week, Lakers president Jeanie Buss revealed that when Luka Doncic arrived in Los Angeles, she had never seen any player as sad upon joining the Purple and Gold. Since the Slovenian star has joined, the Lakers have gone the distance to keep him happy.Buss and Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka traveled to Poland to support Doncic and the Slovenian team, who faced the Polish team in their opening game of the EuroBasket 2025.The Polish team got the better of Slovenia, handing them a 105-95 loss. Doncic recorded 34 points, four rebounds and nine assists.