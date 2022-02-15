"That's why he was a little salty about the last dance" - Gary Payton gives possible reasons behind Scottie Pippen's tiff with Michael Jordan

Former NBA and Chicago Bulls superstar Scottie Pippen has received praise from former Seattle Supersonics guard Gary Payton.

Speaking to VladTV, the former defensive juggernaut of the Sonics spoke about the impact Pippen had on the Bulls organization. He also talked about how Pippen changed things around for the franchise along with Michael Jordan. Payton said:

"Scottie Pippen changed a lot of things for the Chicago Bulls. If he wasn't there. I think they wouldn’t won a lot of games because he did guard the best player, he made the big crucial plays, he got the crucial rebounds he got the crucial blocks and things like that. that's why he was a little salty about the last dance."

Payton also talked about how Scottie Pippen gets the recognition he deserves from folks who truly know the game of basketball. Payton continued:

"He's got his credit, he knows what he was, and I know what he was and basketball players know what he was and people who know basketball understand how that Bulls team wouldn't have been the Bulls team without him on it. "

Scottie Pippen's tiff with Michael Jordan

Jordan, Ron Harper and Pippen

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen are considered by many as the greatest duo in the history of the game. They have won six championships together, and neither has won without the other on their team.

It was an incredible duo that dominated the game on both ends of the floor and for a very long time. They recorded an unblemished 6-0 record in the NBA Finals with not one finals series going the distance.

However, after the Last Dance came out in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, the relationship between the two seems to have broken and has become virtually non-existent.

The once great teammates are now being cast as something in the past and not the present.

StatMuse @statmuse 🗓 This Day in Stats, 1991: Michael Jordan scored 30 and @ScottiePippen added 32 as the @chicagobulls beat the Lakers in Game 5 to win their first NBA championship. 🗓 This Day in Stats, 1991: Michael Jordan scored 30 and @ScottiePippen added 32 as the @chicagobulls beat the Lakers in Game 5 to win their first NBA championship. https://t.co/W4ppO2Ssvo

The relationship between the duo supposedly turned sour when The Last Dance portrayed Scottie Pippen in a bad light.

Pippen complained about not being covered enough in the docuseries as he felt he was featured in a less prominent fashion than the likes of Steve Kerr and Dennis Rodman.

Pippen felt he wasn't respected enough, despite everything being stated in the docuseries being nothing but facts.

Pippen, soon after, released a book which conveyed his perspective on things that took place in the 90s with the Bulls. He essentially called head coach Phil Jackson a racist and has lambasted Michael Jordan.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo At least one of Michael Jordan or Scottie Pippen was a All-NBA 1st Team member every season from 1986-87 to "The Last Dance" in 97-98.



Those 12 seasons is the 2nd-longest streak of a team having a All-NBA 1st Team member. The Lakers (16 from 58-59 to 73-74) had a longer streak. At least one of Michael Jordan or Scottie Pippen was a All-NBA 1st Team member every season from 1986-87 to "The Last Dance" in 97-98.Those 12 seasons is the 2nd-longest streak of a team having a All-NBA 1st Team member. The Lakers (16 from 58-59 to 73-74) had a longer streak. https://t.co/1vd7MGiTyc

Former Bulls and Knicks talisman Charles Oakley, who is a very close friend of Michael Jordan, talked about the relationship between the two. He described it as being over, following all the comments made by Pippen in his book and in interviews.

The duo have been in contact since their respective retirements. Jordan presented Pippen at the latter's Hall of Fame induction in 2010 and Pippen was part of the ceremony during Jordan's induction the year prior.

The iconic duo of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, something that influenced an entire generation with their abilities on the court, seems to be over.

