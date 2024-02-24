"That's a lot of money": Draymond Green hilariously responds to coach Steve Kerr's $35,000,000 extension

Draymond Green reacted to the news that the Golden State Warriors signed head coach Steve Kerr to a two-year, $35 million contract extension. It is despite the struggles of the team this season. Kerr will be the highest-paid coach in NBA history starting next season when his new deal kicks in.

Kerr had an expiring contract with the Warriors, but the franchise handed him a historic contract that will end after the 2025-26 NBA season. It aligns with Steph Curry's contract with the team, which might be the swan song of Golden State's core for the past decade.

Green reacted to Kerr's new deal after their 97-84 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. He was happy for his coach and thought it was well-deserved.

"That's a lot of money," Green said. "I think it's incredible. Wouldn't want to finish my time here with any other coach. What he's meant to this franchise, what he's done for us his players, the winning ways that he brought here, you can't replace that. Very happy for Steve and his family. Got what he deserved."

Steve Kerr has been the head coach of the Golden State Warriors since the 2014-15 NBA season. Kerr took over Mark Jackson and led the Warriors to their first NBA championship in four decades in his first year in charge. He followed it up with a 73-win season but failed to win a title.

Kerr would help the Warriors win three more NBA championships in 2017, 2018 and 2022. The team made five straight NBA Finals from 2015 to 2019, which helped Kerr get recognized as one of the 15 greatest coaches in history.

Draymond Green signed a new contract with the Warriors in the offseason

Draymond Green is in the first year of a four-year, $100 million deal with the Warriors.

Draymond Green became a free agent last offseason after opting out of his contract. Green reportedly had interest in a few teams, but the Golden State Warriors decided to bring him back. They signed him to a four-year, $100 million contract with a player option for the final season.

That means Green can become a free agent again after the 2025-26 NBA season, which aligns him with the final year of Steph Curry and Steve Kerr's contract. As mentioned above, that season might just be the final one for this current generation of the Warriors.

Klay Thompson is an interesting case since he's a free agent at the end of the season. Curry has expressed his desire to finish his career with Thompson and Green, so Golden State could fulfill that wish by signing the former to a three-year deal with a player option in the final year.

