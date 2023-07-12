"That's what Marcus Smart is": Senior NBA executive thinks Marcus Smart is going to be the 'enforcer' for Memphis Grizzlies [Exclusive]

This offseason, the Memphis Grizzlies took a big swing and made a trade for Marcus Smart. After spending the first nine years of his career with the Boston Celtics, the former DPOY will now be helping this young squad elevate to the next level.

From the moment this trade happened, many around the league liked it for the Grizzlies. It was clear they needed an adult in the locker room, and Marcus Smart can fill that role. He was an emotional leader for the Celtics, and now he'll be bringing that same energy to Memphis.

While speaking with Sportskeeda, one former NBA executive opened up on the Grizzlies addition of Smart. He compared him to an enforcer in hockey, and thinks the 29-year-old will have a huge impact on an off the floor.

"On the really good hockey teams, there are guys who protect the team's star players when an opposing defender tries to rough up those players with hard checks or blindside shots. Back in the day, they called those guys 'goons'. Today, they are called 'enforcers,' said the execvutive.

"That's what Marcus Smart is. He is an enforcer of the team culture. He is an enforcer of playing the game the right way. He will set the tone as to how that team works, how they practice, how they pay attention to the details. He can do that because he comes from a winning culture, and he will have no problem calling guys out and holding them accountable. That alone will make an already talented Grizzlies roster better."

Marcus Smart can provide much-needed culture change to Memphis Grizzlies

Over the past two years, the Memphis Grizzlies have shown they're ready to take the next step. One thing that has stopped them is lack of experience. While the roster is filled with bright young talent, there has been much veteran leadership around them.

Moving forward, Marcus Smart is sure to change the culture in Memphis. He fits right in to the "grit and grind" philosophy, along with bringing more.

Smart's impact off the court should pay huge dividends, especially for someone like Ja Morant. After being seen holding a firearm twice on social media, he's been suspended for the first 25 games of next season.

There is no denying that Morant has the potential to be one of the NBA's top young stars. However, he needs the right people around him to help him reach his full potential. Stuff like this is why the Grizzlies went out and got Marcus Smart.

Looking ahead, Morant now has someone on the roster that will keep him in line. It might take some getting used to, but the overall impact can be huge.

Now that the Grizzlies have a strong voice who knows how to win, they're equipped to be a serious threat in the Western Conference.

