Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant was suspended for 25 games by the NBA for conduct detrimental to the league, on June 16. This came after he brandished a firearm on social media for the second time, in May.

The first time Morant did so, back in March, he received an eight-game suspension. However, NBA commissioner Adam Silver let it be known that he wanted Morant’s latest punishment to be more severe as a deterrent for his behavior.

Silver has since faced criticism for inflicting such a harsh penalty on Morant, but it appears that the commissioner is standing by his decision.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During a recent interview in Las Vegas, Silver once again spoke about Morant's suspension. He said that he wanted to ensure that the Grizzlies star would take the time to get his life in order. He added that gun violence is a very prominent issue in America and something that the league takes very seriously.

Silver said:

“What I didn't want was to then further impose check-the-box requirements in terms of coming back.

“I wanted to come up with a program that was mutually agreeable in terms of him getting his life in order before he returns to NBA basketball. And as I understand it, he is continuing to seek help.

"And I know there's enormous pressure that comes with an NBA player, particularly a superstar player. So I'm certainly empathetic to the pressures he faces.

“But I also feel, particularly around guns and the gun violence we're seeing among young people in our society, that this is something we have to take incredibly seriously. This is not an attempt to weigh in on what the appropriate gun restrictions should be.

This is about gun safety. And again, from the time we initially met, we seem to be in agreement on how serious an issue this is.”

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds Adam Silver, speaking at APSE meeting in Las Vegas, says regarding Ja Morant, "as I understand it, he is continuing to seek help." Adam Silver, speaking at APSE meeting in Las Vegas, says regarding Ja Morant, "as I understand it, he is continuing to seek help."

Morant’s suspension will begin at the start of the 2023-24 regular season. However, he will also be ineligible to compete in the preseason and other team activities until his suspension is over.

Morant will also have to meet additional requirements before being reinstated by the league.

Ja Morant apologizes following his latest suspension

Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant

Following the news of his 25-game suspension, Ja Morant quickly issued an apology on Twitter. The Grizzlies star said that he would be spending the offseason working on improving his mental health and decision-making.

He added that he will still be working on his game on his own time and asked fans for another chance to redeem himself:

“I’ve had time to reflect and realize how much hurt I’ve caused.

“I want to apologize to the NBA, the Grizzlies, my teammates and the city of Memphis. … I’m spending the offseason and my suspension continuing to work on my own mental health and decision-making.

“I’m also going to be training so that I’m ready to go when I can be back on the court. … I hope you’ll give me the chance to prove to you over time I’m a better man than what I’ve been showing.”

Also read: NBA fans roast Ja Morant after he gets hyped by Isaiah Thomas’ tweet: “Ja ain’t going to like the truth”

Poll : 0 votes