NBA fans roast Ja Morant after he gets hyped by Isaiah Thomas’ tweet: “Ja ain’t going to like the truth”

Ja Morant will have a 25-game suspension ahead of him when the 2023 NBA season tips off, but once he returns to the court, the Grizzlies will be a real threat. With a blockbuster deal to acquire Marcus Smart, and many of their key players returning for another run at a title, the Western Conference is on notice.

The big question regarding the team, however, is whether or not Ja Morant will be able to return to the court and keep himself out of trouble. Just last season, Morant was involved in a number of controversies that ultimately forced the Grizzlies and the NBA to step in.

According to former Boston Celtics superstar Isaiah Thomas, with former MVP Derrick Rose now on the team, Morant will have a great veteran presence. As many pointed out last season, when the team had a players meeting to discuss staying focused on the road, Steven Adams spoke up as the veteran.

While Adams is a respected voice in the locker room, the 29-year-old simply doesn't carry the same veteran presence as Derrick Rose. After Thomas and Morant tweeted at one another, fans jumped in with some hilarious reactions to the situation.

Here's the interaction between the two:

Ja Morant @JaMorant Isaiah Thomas @isaiahthomas Watch what type of season Ja has next year with D rose connected to his hip all year long. Once he gets off suspension he will have his best season yet. That D rose presence going to have him on some MVP shit… Watch! Watch what type of season Ja has next year with D rose connected to his hip all year long. Once he gets off suspension he will have his best season yet. That D rose presence going to have him on some MVP shit… Watch! you too loud OG . they gon feel me fasho 🧘🏽‍♂️☮️ twitter.com/isaiahthomas/s… you too loud OG . they gon feel me fasho 🧘🏽‍♂️☮️ twitter.com/isaiahthomas/s…

Here's how fans roasted Morant:

DOM @DomTheDopest Ja Morant @JaMorant you too loud OG . they gon feel me fasho 🧘🏽‍♂️☮️ twitter.com/isaiahthomas/s… you too loud OG . they gon feel me fasho 🧘🏽‍♂️☮️ twitter.com/isaiahthomas/s… D Rose gonna tell his ass he dumb AF. And Ja ain’t going to like the truth. twitter.com/jamorant/statu… D Rose gonna tell his ass he dumb AF. And Ja ain’t going to like the truth. twitter.com/jamorant/statu…

NotM4Nu @NotM4Nu_ @isaiahthomas ja can play 57 games at max considering his 25 games suspension, making him unable to win MVP under any circumstances (needs to play in at least 65 games) @isaiahthomas ja can play 57 games at max considering his 25 games suspension, making him unable to win MVP under any circumstances (needs to play in at least 65 games)

Dušan @DusanKoss @isaiahthomas Nuggets fans still remember how much Jamal and Monte improved when you were here! Vets are important even if they do not play! @isaiahthomas Nuggets fans still remember how much Jamal and Monte improved when you were here! Vets are important even if they do not play!

Thug IT4 @Thug_IT4 @isaiahthomas Hopefully he’ll teach Ja how to take care of his knees better and avoid making the same mistakes he made @isaiahthomas Hopefully he’ll teach Ja how to take care of his knees better and avoid making the same mistakes he made

MaxedWell @maxed_well @isaiahthomas I been saying this!! Ja going to get it together and unleash an MVP season in 2024-25 @isaiahthomas I been saying this!! Ja going to get it together and unleash an MVP season in 2024-25 ‼️

Omar King @OmarKin01119481 @isaiahthomas Ja averaged 27, 8, and 6 last season blud. Ja didn't hurt no damn body...this all got blown outta proportion @isaiahthomas Ja averaged 27, 8, and 6 last season blud. Ja didn't hurt no damn body...this all got blown outta proportion

IPAmadi @dabdaddymadi @isaiahthomas he won’t meet the amount of games to qualify for the award though since they changed the rules @isaiahthomas he won’t meet the amount of games to qualify for the award though since they changed the rules

Ryan @_RyanReardon @isaiahthomas I feel like Marcus gonna be a good mentor for him too. @isaiahthomas I feel like Marcus gonna be a good mentor for him too.

Will Ja Morant be able to keep himself out of trouble?

As many NBA fans were quick to point out, the big question is whether or not Ja Morant will be able to keep himself out of trouble. As commissioner Adam Silver pointed out, he believed Morant was remorseful last season after the pair talked.

At the time, Morant caught heat for brandishing a firearm on Instagram Live, something Silver believed Morant understood the seriousness of. When the offseason kicked off for the Grizzlies, however, Morant quickly found himself back in the headlines for the same exact thing.

Memphis Grizzlies v Philadelphia 76ers

While he maintained that the 'gun' shown recently was a lighter, and his friend backed him up while under oath, Ja Morant needs to make better decisions. With former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart and former MVP Derrick Rose on the team, only time will tell whether Morant can keep himself out of trouble.

If he does, it seems as though the sky is the limit both for him and the team.

