Watch: Ja Morant's video holding toy gun and claiming he didn't flash a real firearm on Instagram Live surfaces online

Ja Morant has been suspended for 25 games by the NBA at the start of next season. Morant was caught on video holding a gun for the second time last May and less than two months after he was suspended for eight games doing the same thing.

There were rumors that Morant was not holding a real gun and it seems like there could be some truth to it. TMZ Sports has released an alleged video of Morant showing off the gun and it turned out to be just a lighter.

Here's the alleged video of the Memphis Grizzlies superstar lighting a couple of candles with his lighter gun:

According to TMZ Sports, Ja Morant is the man in the video due to the unique tattoos on his arm. He reportedly filmed himself on the same day he was caught brandishing a gun on Instagram Live for a second time. He sent the video to several family members and friends to prove that he was not holding a real gun.

"You hold it, and everything comes out," the man on the video said toward the end.

It should be noted that it has not been confirmed if it was really Morant on the video. However, the arm on the video has the same unique tattoos as the Memphis Grizzlies guard.

Claudia Jordan of The Breakfast Club on Power 105.1 FM claimed earlier this month that Morant's camp was adamant that he was holding a toy gun. It will be interesting to see if the NBPA will use the video if Morant files an appeal.

Ja Morant likely to appeal suspension with help from NBPA

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant released a statement after the NBA announced his 25-game suspension. Morant apologized to the league, Adam Silver, the entire Grizzlies organization, the city of Memphis and many more. He also promised to improve his mental health and to be better with his choices moving forward.

"I've had time to reflect, and I realize how much hurt I've caused," Morant said in a statement. "I want to apologize to the NBA, the Grizzlies, my teammates and the city of Memphis.

"To Adam Silver, Zach Kleiman and Robert Pera — who gave me the opportunity to be a professional athlete and have supported me — I'm sorry for the harm I've done."

"To the kids who look up to me, I'm sorry for failing you as a role model," Morant said. "I promise I'm going to be better. To all my sponsors, I'm going to be a better representation of our brands. And to all my fans, I'm going to make it up to you, I promise."

Despite the conclusion of the NBA's investigation on the matter, the NBA Players Association was not happy with Morant's punishment. They are expected to discuss the matter with Morant and will likely appeal the suspension.

