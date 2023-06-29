Ja Morant's childhood friend reveals Grizzlies star owing firearm but claims he was holding toy gun during IG live

New developments of the gun incident involving the Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant have been revealed by the NBA star's close friend Davonte Pack. Pack disclosed to the public the real ownership of the gun that was used in the Instagram Live that led to the point guard's suspension.

He added new information about the gun incident. Pack recently said that the Glock that Morant was seen using in the live broadcast was apparently owned by the two-time All-Star. According to sources, the friend also revealed information about a previous case that the two were involved in.

"According to Lucas Finton of the Memphis Commercial Appeal, Davonte Pack said that Morant does own a Glock 40, but that in a video of Morant on Pack’s Instagram account from May, the Memphis Grizzlies player was holding a lighter that looks like a gun," Mike Battaglino wrote.

In his defense, Morant claimed that the gun wasn't real. However, the NBA still gave him a 25-game punishment that will take place at the start of the 2023-24 season.

Additionally, Pack told in his deposition about the trouble that the two of them caused involving a teenager during a pickup game back in 2022:

"The event occurred with the three men involved in a pickup basketball game at Morant’s home. Following an on-court issue, Morant and Pack supposedly each wound up punching the teenager."

Authorities haven't addressed the issue that happened in 2022, but Morant could receive consequences for what happened back then. With Pack's deposition, things could be difficult for the Grizzlies star moving forward.

In May, Morant reportedly unfollowed his friend on Instagram. This decision could've been the reason why Pack revealed some of the more unknown details about both incidents.

Kevin Garnett sends a strong message for Ja Morant

Ja Morant is one of the most promising young stars in the NBA right now, but his off-court actions have held him back. Due to his constant troubles with guns and trying to live a gangster-like life, his reputation has been shaky in his early career. Many have criticized him for his decisions recently, including former stars of the league.

One-time NBA champion Kevin Garnett talked about Morant recently and he sent a message for the star point guard.

"It's one thing Ja needs to understand," Garnett said. "You don't get to pick and choose when you want to be a professional, young fella. You took the hat and you put it on, and you stamped in it, and he shook up and he grips you. That was him saying to the world that 'yeah I'm ready for this step' and taking the next step as a professional. Gotta do better and you gotta put yourself around better to do better."

