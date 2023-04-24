"That's on me"- Steve Kerr takes the blame for Steph Curry calling a timeout in Game 4

The Golden State Warriors tied their series against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night. The Warriors beat the Kings in a nail-biting 126-125 finish. With just a little over 40 seconds remaining, Steph was called for a technical foul for attempting to call a timeout.

The Golden State Warriors were already out of timeouts in the final minute of the game. As Steph Curry brought the ball down, he was double-teamed and naturally wanted to call for a timeout to avoid a disastrous situation.

However, due to Steve Kerr's failure to mention to his team that they were out of timeouts, the star player was called for a technical foul, allowing the Kings to close the gap with a couple of free throws. Kerr explained the situation during the postgame press conference and took the blame for nearly flipping their winning situation.

"One hundred percent my fault," Kerr said. "I knew we didn't have any timeouts left. We took the challenge and when the challenge was unsuccessful as we were exiting the huddle, that's on me. I got to remind the guys we're out of timeouts. I didn't say that and so Steph wasn't aware. So that's on me for not making that clear."

Steph Curry helps tie the series to keep the Warriors alive

Steph Curry trailed 2-0 in a playoff series for the first time in his career. However, ever since gaining homecourt advantage in games 3 and 4, Steph and the Golden State Warriors have successfully capitalized on their situation. Curry got the job done two games in a row at home as he carried the Warriors to victory.

Steph Curry has been brilliant for the Warriors ever since playing at home. In games 3 and 4, Curry averaged 34 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 steals. Klay Thompson came alive in Game 4 and efficiently supported his splash brother. Thompson added 26 points while shooting 44.4% from deep and 60% overall.

Game 5 is set to take place on Wednesday as the series returns to Sacramento. The question on everyone's mind right now is whether the Warriors can keep up their winning streak and manage to get the job done on the road.

