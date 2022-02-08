"That’s Mike’s daughter" - Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine on working for her father's brand and establishing herself as a professional

Hall of Famer and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan has five children, three from his first wife Juanita Vanoy and two from his current wife Yvette Prieto. His oldest daughter Jasmine works for her father's Jordan Brand as a field representative in the sports marketing division.

In an interview with Footwear News, Jasmine was asked about what it's like being the daughter of 'His Airness', as well as having an impact as an employee for his company. The 29-year-old responded that she feels blessed in having her father's name and working for the brand.

"It’s powerful; it’s special. To have the name and work for the brand; it doesn’t feel real. People say all the time, 'That’s your brand.' I say, 'No, it’s not,' (but) yes, it is. I’m aware of it, but I don’t think about it as much as people around me do. I’m blessed with the name and an opportunity, but I don’t take it for granted," Jasmine said.

Jasmine has a pivotal role for Jordan Brand, as she ensures female athletes, mostly WNBA players, reserve equality under their care. She also narrated a beautiful story about LA Sparks star Te'a Cooper not realizing she was talking with Jordan's daughter.

"Some of our ladies know from the jump like, 'That’s Mike’s daughter.' But I had an adorable moment with Te’a Cooper. She had no idea. It wasn’t until I posted 'Happy Father’s Day' on my Instagram. and she texted me right after, 'You did not tell me he is your dad.' And I was like, 'Te'a, I assumed you knew,'" Jasmine added.

Front Office Sports @FOS



- Jordin Canada

- Te’a Cooper

- Crystal Dangerfield

- Chelsea Dungee

- Arella Guirantes

- Dearica Hamby

- Kia Nurse

- Aerial Powers

- Satou Sabally

- Maya Moore

- Asia Durr



(h/t The Jordan x WNBA roster, all black women:- Jordin Canada- Te’a Cooper- Crystal Dangerfield- Chelsea Dungee- Arella Guirantes- Dearica Hamby- Kia Nurse- Aerial Powers- Satou Sabally- Maya Moore- Asia Durr(h/t @aardodson , 📸: Ming Smith) The Jordan x WNBA roster, all black women:- Jordin Canada- Te’a Cooper - Crystal Dangerfield- Chelsea Dungee- Arella Guirantes- Dearica Hamby- Kia Nurse- Aerial Powers- Satou Sabally- Maya Moore- Asia Durr(h/t @aardodson, 📸: Ming Smith) https://t.co/sfymojh3R7

Jordan Brand family keeps on growing

Luka Doncic wearing the Jordan Jumpman Diamond Low.

The Jordan Brand keeps on expanding as it becomes a household name in the shoe game. Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook were the mainstays in the early 2010s before the likes of Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin came to the fold.

With the brand earning record profits in the last few years, it has taken them no time signing the best young players in the NBA. They signed Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic and Zion Williamson in 2019, with Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat signing a deal last year.

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula



“Being able to say that I'm part of the Brand makes me sit back and really cherish everything.” — BREAKING: Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has signed a footwear & apparel endorsement deal with Jordan Brand.“Being able to say that I'm part of the Brand makes me sit back and really cherish everything.” — @Bam1of1 BREAKING: Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has signed a footwear & apparel endorsement deal with Jordan Brand.“Being able to say that I'm part of the Brand makes me sit back and really cherish everything.” — @Bam1of1 https://t.co/CEPH74C0kq

In addition to NBA players, several WNBA stars are also on the Jumpman roster. That includes Jordin Canada of the Seattle Storm, Te’a Cooper of the LA Sparks, Dearica Hamby of the Las Vegas Aces, Kia Nurse of the New York Liberty, Aerial Powers of the Minnesota Lynx and Satou Sabally of the Dallas Wings.

The company also has college basketball and other sports such as football, soccer and baseball. They sponsor college basketball programs like Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Oklahoma and UCLA.

Also Read Article Continues below

The brand has been involved with Dak Prescott and Earl Thomas of the NFL, Derek Jeter and Manny Machado of MLB and soccer team Paris Saint-Germain as well.

Edited by Bhargav