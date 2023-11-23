"That's next level Karl Malone energy" - Josh Giddey draws 'The Mailman' comparisons from NBA fans after allegedly dating minor

Considered to be an integral piece to the OKC Thunder's success, Josh Giddey has recently been involved in controversy after NBA fans uncovered that he's allegedly dating a high school girl.

Coupled with all the viral footage trending on social media, fans have drawn comparisons with former player Karl Malone who faced the same situation as Giddey.

"Josh Giddey out here with an NBA contract smashing girls who just got their license? That's next level Karl Malone energy."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X (formerly called Twitter):

Fan Reaction #5

Fans were quick to mock Josh Giddey, as what he has been alleged of doing is not that different from what Karl Malone did.

In 1984, the former Utah Jazz forward was at Louisiana University, preparing to declare for the 1985 NBA draft. However, it was brought to light that he had impregnated a 13-year-old girl, Gloria Bell, as per Louisiana Illuminator's April Christ and Piper Hutchinson.

Malone was not charged with statutory rape but instead settled for a paternity suit under the condition that Malone acknowledged himself as the father of Demetress Bell.

Regarding Josh Giddey's situation, he's yet to address the viral footage trending on social media, but it looks problematic for the young Thunder guard. The footage uploaded involves Giddey being intimately close to a 13-year-old girl, leading NBA fans to look for some explanation and even accountability.

Before Josh Giddey controversy, Karl Malone's Louisiana Tech statue received mixed reactions

On Sept. 30, Louisiana Tech University unveiled Karl Malone's statue as part of six other athletes who were being honored, as per Louisiana Illuminator's April Christ and Piper Hutchinson.

However, it was met with mixed reactions from the university community. For starters, history professor Drew McKevitt was unsure what the university was going for when they decided to unveil a statue of Malone:

"I wonder what message the university believes it sends to our students," McKevitt said, "when it installs a statue on our campus of a wealthy and famous man who sexually abused a minor when he was a star athlete."

Additionally, State Rep. Aimee Freeman also voiced his displeasure to the development.

"Honoring someone as an athletic hero," Freeman said, "when that person knowingly used their fame and status to take advantage of a child is always wrong."