“That’s the one thing I always felt about LeBron, I always felt about Kobe, like MJ” - Marcus Spears praises Luka Doncic of playing the game on his terms

Marcus Spears praised Luka Doncic, taking him as the NBA's future over Ja Morant, in Tuesday’s episode of “Swagu and Perk.”

Luka Doncic commanding his game like NBA legends LeBron, MJ, Kobe

Marcus Spears praised Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks and the way he commands his game:

“That’s the one thing I always felt about LeBron, I always felt about Kobe (Bryant), like MJ (Michael Jordan,” Spears said.

Doncic won Rookie of the Year in 2018-19 and was unanimously selected on the All-Rookie first team. During his second season, he was selected for his first All-Star game and made the All-NBA first team.

Already leading the Dallas Mavericks in career triple-doubles after only 248 games, Doncic has proven he is a dominant force. The young star is averaging 28.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game this season. Achievements like these speak volumes for Luka’s ability to control the game on his own terms, much like the legendary LeBron (James), Bryant and Jordan.

Dallas (40-25) is fifth in the Western Conference, three spots behind Ja Morant and the second-place Memphis Grizzlies (44-22).

Morant is averaging 27.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game this season. He had an absolutely incredible 52-point performance Feb. 28 against the San Antonio Spurs. Morant’s name has been tossed around the MVP conversation quite a bit and continues to grow traction as he helps his squad climb.

Although his team trails the Grizzlies in the standings, Doncic maintains higher averages than Morant. With Doncic averaging close to a triple-double, one can understand why ESPN analyst Marcus Spears praised his dominance.

To be compared to legends like James, Jordan and Bryant at such a young age is an insane feat. Doncic is only in his fourth season, and gaining the accolades he has is one thing. But controlling the game like he does is, in fact, something special.

The weight of Spears' comparison

James, a future Hall of Famer, is a four-time NBA champion and four-time MVP. Bryant, a Hall of Famer, spent his entire 20-year career with the LA Lakers, winning five NBA championships and the 2008 MVP award. Jordan, also a Hall of Famer, won six championships and five MVP awards with the Chicago Bulls.

Each commanded the game in their own way, leaving their footprint in the process. Luka Doncic plays in much the same way, and Spears and many others believe he is the future of the league.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein