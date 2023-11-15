"That's my swagger": James Harden brims with confidence after 20-point night in Clippers’ 6th straight loss

The LA Clippers have not won a game when James Harden played. Despite a star-studded core that includes Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook and Paul George, the Clippers have stumbled following the mega-trade that sent “The Beard” to Hollywood. Harden is averaging 13.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals with his new team. LA is hoping to finally get one with the former Philadelphia 76ers star in the lineup against the Denver Nuggets tonight.

In the second quarter versus the Nuggets, Harden could be heard talking to backup point guard Bones Hyland. Denver was up 44-39 when the former MVP went to the bench for a breather. Here’s what he said to Hyland (via NBACentral):

"I'm making shots. That's my swagger. You feel me? I got to get back to the basics first, then I got to get my swagger... I'll be alright though."

James Harden played 18 minutes in the first half and had 11 points on 4-9 shooting to go with two rebounds and one assist. He shot only 1-5 from behind the arc but was confident he got his swagger back. The Denver Nuggets were ahead 60-52 as the teams headed to the locker room for the halftime break.

Harden’s words to Bones Hyland might have some truth in them. He dropped 11 points in the third quarter to raise his total to 21 points. The three-time scoring champ’s hot hand allowed the LA Clippers to tie the game at 84 before the fourth quarter.

It hasn’t been an all-James Harden show, though. Paul George has been superb for most of the game. He led the team with 35 points in the Clippers' 111-108 loss. Harden's swagger didn't result in a single point in the entire fourth period.

The Clippers are now 0-5 in the Harden era and are seemingly in a rut. They will need to figure out things fast with the way they have been playing.

James Harden is showing signs of aggressiveness with the LA Clippers

James Harden’s last two games with the Philadelphia 76ers were something Philly fans would rather forget. He was just awful in Games 6 and 7 in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Boston Celtics. Harden had his infamous disappearing act in two of the Sixers’ most important games of that season.

Harden scored just 22 points in those said games. More than just failing to get buckets, fans and analysts criticized him for being too passive. In the Sixers’ biggest games of the season, the three-time scoring champ refused to even look at the rim.

Celtics defenders were content to play him one-on-one. He didn’t have the burst and strength that made him nearly unguardable. Worse, he wouldn’t even pretend that he was going to shoot. Boston had him figured out.

In his last two games with the LA Clippers, James Harden is showing more aggressiveness. Perhaps he is more comfortable now, which is why he is showing more purpose in attacking. It remains to be seen, though, if he can keep this up.

Nobody would be surprised if he loses his swagger again and does not rise to the occasion in the biggest moments.