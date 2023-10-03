"That's a thing that people make up": Russell Westbrook plays down 'championship or bust' mentality as Clippers aim for first-ever title

NBA media day has arrived and players are now telling the media their goals for this season. Russell Westbrook recently opened up about what to expect from the LA Clippers this coming season. Like every other team, their goal is to win a championship and Westbrook is locked in to notch his first title in his career.

Reporters also asked Russell Westbrook about whether or not he thinks the 2023-24 season will be a championship or bust type of year for them. While Westbrook answered the question politely, it was clear that he wasn't a fan of the reporter's mentality and shot him down by saying that it wasn't a real thing.

"Every team comes into media day, training camp, wanting to win a championship," Westbrook said. "That's the goal. We all understand that's the goal."

"But I don't personally, the championship or bust mentality is not a real thing to me. That's a thing that people make up. You could accomplish a lot more. You can create brotherhood, you can learn a lot more about people."

Are Russell Westbrook and the LA Clippers worthy contenders for the title this season?

The trio of Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Russell Westbrook are expected to play at full force this coming season. It was a very rare moment to witness the three of them play together on the hardwood last season. This time around, the three stars claim they will be active and play more games.

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard have dealt with a series of injury problems ever since teaming up with each other. As a result, they were never able to accomplish their championship aspirations. However, that doesn't mean they're entirely out of the equation. Given how both stars plan on playing a more active role this season, they could be a big threat in the West, especially with Westbrook by their side.

However, if George and Leonard end up being hurt throughout the 2023-24 regular season once again, they can easily kiss their championship hopes goodbye.