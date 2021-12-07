"That's how you doing tonight?" - LeBron James cheekily banters with son Bronny James after the latter's impressive on-court performance

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James attended a game Saturday night at Staples Center, but this time as a spectator.

The NBA star sat courtside to watch his son Bronny James play basketball as Sierra Canyon faced LeBron's alma mater, St. Vincent-St.Mary High School, from Akron, Ohio. It was a showdown between two prestigious high school basketball teams, and LeBron was more than excited to see his son play on the big stage.

It was a big night for Bronny James as the junior guard scored a game-high 19-points in the 71-53 win.

LeBron James has frequently shared his excitement over the young basketball careers of his sons, Bronny and Bryce, on social media. A recent Instagram post by the "Team James Family" account shows LeBron and his son Bronny sharing a moment after the game in which LeBron shows how proud he was of Bronny's performance.

"That's how you doing tonight?"

There's growing excitement about what Bronny James can do during his junior year for Sierra Canyon. The junior guard is off to a good start and his recent 19-point performance on Saturday night confirms he will have plenty of attention throughout the year. He is ranked 49th nationally in the Class of 2023 by ESPN. Plus, Sierra Canyon is ranked fifth nationally by MaxPreps.

Bronny has gained confidence, and his play has been impressive lately. After finding himself lower on the depth chart early in his high school career behind eventual NBA players B.J. Boston and Ziaire Williams, Bronny is ready to take the next step forward.

The "Chosen 1's Invitational" was featured as part of an eight-team tournament that was originally established as a partnership between LeBron and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The tournament drew quite a crowd, including some notable NBA stars such as LA Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony and Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul.

Bronny and Sierra Canyon were featured as the last game of the evening, and it was a big night for the James family. After watching his dad LeBron take the floor during games at the Staples Center, it was Bronny's night to be the center of the spotlight in Los Angeles.

It looks as if the junior guard has delivered, and basketball fans will be watching closely to see how his game progresses throughout his junior year at Sierra Canyon.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein