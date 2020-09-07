'That second year he was on another planet' - Chris Bosh picks the season in which LeBron James was in his prime

LeBron James has had one of the most successful careers in NBA history. Currently in his 17th year in the NBA, with the LA Lakers, LeBron James still hasn't lost a step and is playing age-defying basketball. While it's usually hard to pick when LeBron was at his absolute best in his long career, his former teammate Chris Bosh seems to have an answer.

Miami Heat was LeBron James' peak as per Chris Bosh

Chris Bosh is an 11-time NBA All-Star and two-time NBA champion.

LeBron James played for the Miami Heat from 2010-2014, and won two championships and two Finals MVPs during his stay in Miami. In a recent interview with JJ Redick, LeBron James' former teammate Chris Bosh has said LeBron James was at his peak during the 2011-12 season. Bosh said:

"That second year (with Miami), he was on another planet. I don't know what the hell was going on, I don't know where he is, I mean he wasn't missing. I will take his 5th best career and that will be the best of mine."

LeBron was a part of the 'Big 3' in South Beach along with stars Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. Bosh further explained how LeBron became a better off-the-ball player during this time. He said:

"We could put him off the ball, have him working off of cuts. Make a play for him, get him in the post. He functioned in different spots in the court."

LeBron has been responsible for more of the ball-handling duties with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the LA Lakers. But Bosh shed light on how LeBron was being more versatile and doing a lot of other things in Miami.

we could have taped for six hours. @chrisbosh has so many stories.

Chris Bosh is himself an NBA legend. Being praised by him at such a high level goes to show how great LeBron James was during his time in Miami.

LeBron James wishes former teammate Kevin Love on his birthday

Kevin Love and LeBron James were a part of the 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers' championship team.

Cleveland Cavaliers' star Kevin Love celebrates his 32nd birthday today. The LA Lakers' star wished his former teammate on Instagram by posting a series of pictures from their time back in Cleveland.

Kevin Love and LeBron James shared special chemistry during their time in Clevland. Kevin had once said LeBron James was his 'brother for life'. Both of them were an instrumental part of the Cavaliers team during their 2015-16 championship run.

