"That sentence is trash": Thunder reporter reveals how Carmelo Anthony hilariously heckled him in OKC locker rooms

Carmelo Anthony is one of the greatest players in NBA history. He was a pure scorer who could get buckets from anywhere on the court. Yet, what people don't know, is that Anthony was also a joker and liked to troll people.

During a recent interview on 'No Dunks,' The Athletic's Fred Katz shared a story about Anthony from when he was a beat writer covering the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"Melo used to heckle me when I was on deadline," Katz said. "I covered Melo when I was a Thunder beat writer. I was working for a newspaper at the time, and I would have a 10:30 pm deadline. I would post up my computer on a garbage can that was right next to Melo's locker, in the corner of the locker room."

"Every other game, Melo would come behind me and stick his chin on my shoulder, staring at my screen, at 10:27. And he'd just look at me and say something along the lines of 'Oh you're gonna have to type faster than that.' Or, one time, he just pointed at a random sentence and said, 'Oh, that sentence is trash.' He loved it."

Anthony spent one season with the Oklahoma City Thunder before moving to the Houston Rockets, which resulted in his exile from the NBA for almost a full season. Anthony then rebuilt his reputation in the league by becoming an elite bench contributor for the Portland Trail Blazers and then the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Detroit Pistons should have drafted Carmelo Anthony

According to Sports Illustrated's Michael Rosenberg, the Detroit Pistons would have been 'better off' if they had drafted Carmelo Anthony in 2003 rather than selecting Darko Milicic with the second-overall pick.

"This all assumes Anthony would have been the same player," Rosenberg wrote. "But playing for a defense-first, veteran-laden contender also might have forced Anthony to be a more complete player early. The Pistons would have been better off with Carmelo. But he would have been better off with the Pistons, too."

Milicic ended up having a nine-year NBA career, where he participated in 468 regular-season games. However, Milicic never reached the level of Anthony and was out of the NBA in 2013, ten years earlier than Anthony.

During his career, Anthony represented the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, and Los Angeles Lakers. He will likely be a first-ballot Hall of Famer in the near future, as one of the league's greatest-ever scorers recently called time on his illustrious career.

