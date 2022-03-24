“That sh*t piss me off bro” - Bradley Beal defends former teammate Russell Westbrook, says slander directed towards the latter has been frustrating to watch 

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal has come out in full support of former teammate Russell Westbrook. The latter has been heavily criticized this year by fans and a few NBA analysts for his struggles with the LA Lakers.

A few weeks ago, Westbrook went on a rant during a post-game press conference. He addressed the issue of being called names and how it has affected his family to an extent where he doesn't want them to attend games. The slander directed at him on social media platforms and during games has come to the attention of several other players as well.

Steph Curry defended the Lakers star recently, and Bradley Beal was the latest to do so on fellow NBA player Draymond Green's podcast, 'The Draymond Green Show.' Here's what Beal said regarding the slander directed at Russell Westbrook:

"That sh*t piss me off, I ain't gonna lie bro. It really frustrated me because especially being a guy that played with him now like, the direspect actually got to stop bro. It has got to stop because, we acting like this man is not a Hall of Famer, first ballot first of all."

Russell Westbrook played a crucial role for the Washington Wizards last season. He led them to the 2021 NBA Playoffs, averaging a triple-double for the campaign and forming great chemistry playing alongside Bradley Beal. However, the opportunity to play at home in California for the LA Lakers and win a championship lured the 2017 NBA MVP away from Washington last offseason.

Russell Westbrook showing signs of his true potential down the stretch for the LA Lakers

Russell Westbrook's dismal season has seen him lack confidence for most of the year. Nevertheless, it looks like he has rediscovered his mojo of late. Over the Lakers' last four games, the nine-time All-Star is averaging 22 points, 8.5 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game, shooting over 50% from the floor.

LA won twice during that stretch and had a great chance to win the other two games as well. They look like a much better team, and Westbrook's improved showings have had a role to play in that. If he can continue to contribute at this rate, the Lakers may end up entering the postseason with some decent momentum.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Russell Westbrook over the last 3 Games:



22 PTS, 10 AST, 10 REB, 44% FG

22 PTS, 8 AST, 10 REB, 67% FG

20 PTS, 11 AST, 4 REB, 50% FG Russell Westbrook over the last 3 Games:22 PTS, 10 AST, 10 REB, 44% FG22 PTS, 8 AST, 10 REB, 67% FG20 PTS, 11 AST, 4 REB, 50% FG https://t.co/eCGTt73YDF

The LA Lakers face a challenging road ahead in their bid to make the 2022 NBA Playoffs. They will likely have to play the play-in tournament, and as things stand, they could finish as the ninth or tenth seed. In that scenario, they will have to win two back-to-back knockout games to seal a playoff berth.

