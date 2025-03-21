"THAT SOUNDED HORRIFYING"- NBA fans pray for Steph Curry after latest injury blow

Steph Curry fell on his back late in the third quarter of the Golden State Warriors’ game against the Toronto Raptors. The superstar point guard drove into the paint to collapse the defense before whipping a pass to Jonathan Kuminga. Curry’s collision against two Raptors caused him to hit the deck with his lower back first.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans promptly reacted to the sound of Curry hitting the floor:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“OMG PRAYERS THAT SOUNDED HORRIFYING”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan said:

“ah s**t, i heard a crack”

Another fan added:

“That looked awful -- the way his back contorted.”

@DiEHARDnLA continued:

“That tailbone is no joke”

@BronCheated reacted:

“I wanted Lebron to finish him, please get well Curry”

After the hard fall, Steph Curry contorted his body in pain. The Golden State Warriors promptly committed a foul so the training staff could attend to their franchise cornerstone. Curry stayed on the floor for a few minutes before gingerly walking to the locker room with the aid of trainer Rick Celebrini.

Ad

The Toronto Raptors led 88-83 when Curry exited early because of the injury. Golden State kept its composure to regain the lead before the third quarter ended. They held on for a 117-114 win to tie the season series against their visitors.

Warriors need Steph Curry on the court to finish the regular season

The win against the Toronto Raptors improved the Golden State Warriors record to 41-29 for sixth in the Western Conference. They are only two games ahead of the LA Clippers (39-30) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (40-31) for an outright playoff spot.

Ad

The Dubs need their best player on the court to hold on to the No. 6 seed. After dealing with the Raptors in San Francisco, they will start a six-game road trip starting Saturday. They will face the Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs, Memphis Grizzlies, and LA Lakers during that stretch.

After the road swing, they still have games against the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, the Spurs, and LA Clippers at home. If Steph Curry is out for long, the Warriors might be in a dogfight for a spot in the play-in tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback