“That was a surefire championship on paper when those 3 guys came together. ... Look what they have to show for it now” - Tim Legler says the Brooklyn Nets' Big 3 was the most epic failure in NBA history

The NBA was sent into a frenzy on Thursday after news broke that Kevin Durant had requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. As the start of free agency gets underway, there was plenty of excitement to see what players would be moving around the league. Durant wasn't expected to also be joining that group, but he is.

Recent developments around Durant have also pointed to the evolving situation with star teammate Kyrie Irving. After speculation that Irving could be on the move, the talented point guard announced he would opt in to his player option, suggesting a return to the Brooklyn Nets. Now, it looks as if Irving could also find himself on the way out.

If Durant and Irving move on, it would close the door on one of the most impressive teams on paper that simply never got close to a championship run. On ESPN, NBA analyst Tim Legler said Durant and Irving orchestrated one of the most "epic failures" in league history.

“This has to go down as one of the most epic failures in the history of this league," Legler said. "That was a surefire championship on paper when those three guys came together. ... Look what they have to show for it now.”

Kevin Durant requests trade from Brooklyn Nets

The NBA world was sent into shockwaves with reports that Kevin Durant had requested a trade. It was eventually reported that Durant has listed the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat as his preferred destinations.

Durant is still one of the league's most dominant players. With four years remaining on his contract, teams will be lining up to acquire Durant. The same could be tougher for Irving, who has been in and out of the lineup in three seasons in Brooklyn.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had no contact with the franchise after Irving opted into his deal on Monday, and a sense of inevitability existed that Durant would eventually ask for a trade, sources tell ESPN. It happened today. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had no contact with the franchise after Irving opted into his deal on Monday, and a sense of inevitability existed that Durant would eventually ask for a trade, sources tell ESPN. It happened today.

For a team that looked like a sure thing to reaching the NBA Finals after adding James Harden in January 2020, Brooklyn went in the wrong direction.

Teams will be anxious to see what the Nets do, as Durant has the ability to shift the league depending on where he lands.

Harden sought out from Brooklyn earlier this year, forcing a trade for Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers at the trade deadline in February. Simmons didn't provide a boost, either, as he never played because of a back injury.

