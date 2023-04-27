"That team had a momentum" - Bob Myers says this Kings team reminds him of a young Steph Curry and Warriors crew

Golden State Warriors President Bob Myers is feeling nostalgic by this year's Sacramento Kings, as they remind him of a young Steph Curry and the rest of the 2012-13 Warriors roster.

The Kings have proven to the basketball world that they now have the capability to be legitimate contenders in the league. Sacramento is a young team and surprisingly took a 2-0 lead over the veterans at Golden State in their first-round playoff series.

While the series may be tied at 2-2 at the moment, Myers acknowledged the potential the Kings have. This year's Sacramento squad reminded Myers of the 2012-13 Warriors roster who were hungry and ready to give it their best shot to try to win every game.

"The Kings remind me of maybe 2012-13 when we were the six seed and beat Denver and lost to the Spurs," Myers said on 95.7. "That team had a momentum and a newness and a hunger and health."

Myers continued:

"So the Kings, what they're doing, they've been doing it all year. I mean, they've got the best shot profile from three of all 16 teams in the playoffs. All of them. Of all 16 teams, they have the best shot profile. That doesn't mean they've made the most 3s, but they've taken the best type of 3-pointers. They've been doing that all year long."

Can the Kings dethrone Steph Curry and the Warriors?

While the Sacramento Kings were able to establish their dominance in the first two games, Steph Curry didn't make it easy for the young guys. Curry has undoubtedly put the Golden State Warriors on his back once again. He was able to successfully lead the team to two consecutive victories at home, tying the series against the Kings.

Sacramento is now in a tight spot as it seems that Golden State's championship experience is now starting to kick in. Steph Curry has averaged 31.5 points, five rebounds and 3.7 assists in the first four games.

While the trio of De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, and Domantas Sabonis have been superb for the Kings, the Warriors seem to have found their rhythm as a team once again.

Having that in mind, the series will be decided with the hungrier team coming out on top. The Kings have already proven themselves to be a talented roster, which means that it will all come down to how far they can keep the pressure on the Warriors.

