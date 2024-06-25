“That would be so tough": Patrick Beverley gives blunt take on rumors of Paul George teaming up with Steph Curry

Rumors have been circulating about the Golden State Warriors exploring acquiring LA Clippers swingman Paul George to pair Steph Curry with a dynamic scoring teammate, and Patrick Beverley supported the possibility.

Paul George has until Saturday to decide whether to exercise his $48.8 million player option for the 2024-25 season. Reports suggest George might opt in and push for a trade, with the Warriors among the interested teams.

Reacting to this news on Monday, Beverley posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Boi if PG go to The Warriors that would be so tough."

Paul George has several options to consider: he could opt in to play another year with the Clippers or force a trade. He could opt out to become an unrestricted free agent or sign an extension to remain in Los Angeles.

NBA insider Marc Stein said there is a "growing feeling" around the league that George will exercise his player option and seek a trade. Stein identified the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks as potential suitors.

"There is a growing feeling leaguewide that the 34-year-old picking up his $48.8 million player option for next season to force the Clippers to trade him is an increasingly realistic scenario after months of fruitless contract extension negotiations between the parties," Stein said.

"The Clippers appear unwilling to offer a richer deal to George than Kawhi Leonard received in January ($150 million-ish over three seasons) and that has encouraged teams out there to make trade pitches for the All-NBA swingman."

How can the Warriors acquire Paul George?

Paul George and the Clippers have not reached an extension agreement, as the forward is seeking a bigger contract.

It could help the Clippers to trade George rather than lose him for nothing, especially considering the cost to initially get him was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has blossomed into an MVP candidate, and multiple first-round picks.

The Warriors could match salaries using Chris Paul's $30 million contract or Andrew Wiggins' $26.2 million deal as trade centerpieces. They could potentially include Kevon Looney and young assets like Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody.

Golden State has until Friday to decide on exercising or declining Paul's $30 million team option for next season. They also need to decide on extending a contract offer to Klay Thompson, who is reportedly interested in joining the Orlando Magic.

George averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game last season with the Clippers. He turned 34 in May.

Philadelphia is also reportedly interested in George. The 76ers could create nearly $65 million in cap space this offseason to add stars alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.