“The 3 Bullshiteers”: Scottie Pippen’s latest 'No Bull Tour' snap with Horace Grant and Luc Longley draws harsh criticism from fans

Horace Grant, Luc Longley and Scottie Pippen, three of Michael Jordan's former teammates, have embarked on the 'No Bull Tour.' The trio of NBA champions are going around Australia to share their perspectives and their experiences playing with the Chicago Bulls during the team's dynasty in the 1990s.

Many of the players, especially Pippen, did not like the way they were portrayed on the Netflix docuseries 'The Last Dance,' which came out in 2020, and this tour is an opportunity for the three to respond to the docuseries. As such, they have been actively promoting the tour and Pippen even took the time to post about it on his Instagram account.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans who saw the post immediately responded through the comments. However, most of them weren't there to support the 'No Bull Tour.' Instead, many fans took shots at the trio.

"The 3 Bullshiteers," one follower commented for a clever play on words."

Reactions to Scottie Pippen's IG pic

Reactions to Pippen's IG pic

Reactions to Pippen's IG pic

Reactions to Pippen's IG pic

Reactions to Pippen's IG pic

Other fans were less harsh and instead offered constructive comments for Scottie Pippen and his companions.

"That doc came out 4 years ago..let it go. We don't view yall in any negative light."

Reactions to Pippen's IG pic

Reactions to Pippen's IG pic

Meanwhile, some of Pippen's followers who saw his post voiced out what they'd rather see instead of the 'No Bull Tour.'

"We rather see you and MJ sit down and talk like men."

Reactions to Pippen's IG pic

Reactions to Pippen's IG pic

Also read: "He's embarrassing himself" - Stephen A. Smith slams Scottie Pippen for joining 'No Bull Tour' to impair Michael Jordan's legacy

Scottie Pippen talked about his disappointment with Michael Jordan in his memoir

Many have argued that the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan wouldn't win six championships without Scottie Pippen. Pippen developed into an extremely talented defender and a secondary star which was instrumental to the Bulls dynasty.

Unlike Grant and Longley, Pippen was a part of all six titles that the Bulls won, and his contributions cannot be understated. However, in his memoir titled 'Unguarded,' Pippen said that he felt like a "prop" due to the way he was portrayed on 'The Last Dance.'

In an excerpt of the memoir shared with GQ, Pippen said that he felt like MJ was being condescending towards him and he felt like the docuseries diminished his and several teammates' roles on the team while elevating MJ's already legendary status even further.

Pippen also named several teammates who shared his sentiments concerning 'The Last Dance' and Michael Jordan.

What years did Horace Grant and Luc Longley win titles with the Bulls

Horace Grant and Scottie Pippen were both drafted by the Bulls in 1987. Grant was a part of the team's first three-peat from 1991-1993. Grant has also criticized 'The Last Dance' publicly.

Luc Longley was traded to the Chicago Bulls while Jordan was amid his first retirement. He was an important member of the team's second three-peat. Longley's only NBA titles were with the Bulls from 1996-1998. Unlike Pippen and Grant, Longley did not appear on 'The Last Dance.'