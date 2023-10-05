"The absolute worst superstar": Stephen A. Smith rips Kawhi Leonard's audacious media day comments, after Clippers star missed 147 games in 4 years

The NBA has made new load management rules and Kawhi Leonard was asked about it recently during his media day. In response, he just shrugged at the recent rules that were made, and that ticked off ESPN "First Take" host Stephen A. Smith.

In a recent statement, Kawhi Leonard sought to dispel misconceptions surrounding his playing status and load management practices. Contrary to what many believe, he asserted that he does not sit out games due to load management.

Leonard also cleared out that during his time with the Toronto Raptors, he would miss games due to 'injury recovery' and stressed the importance of understanding medical details provided by professional doctors.

The two-time NBA champion reaffirmed that he is physically capable and remains dedicated to participating in basketball games:

"I work out every day in the summertime to play the game, not to sit and watch people play. So no league policy is helping me to play more games."

In the most recent podcast of Stephen A. Smith, the veteran journalist reacted to Leonard's statements and made a bold comment about the five-time NBA All-Star:

"I'm dead serious when I say this. Kawhi Leonard is the absolute worst superstar that a team can have. Period. People are misconstructing what I'm saying. He is a superstar, a champion, a two-time champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP even though LeBron James averaged 28 against him in that series."

In his critical assessment, Smith showed statistics that Leonard has been absent for 147 out of 308 games, which accounts for 48% of games missed. In addition to that, despite Leonard's status as the 35th most-paid athlete by Forbes, Smith said he does not do anything to involve himself in promoting the sport.

Watch Stephen A. Smith's comments about Kawhi Leonard's reaction to load management for the entire 5:56 minutes of the video below:

Kawhi Leonard's contract status with the LA Clippers

At age 33, Kawhi Leonard still has two years left on his contract with the Los Angeles Clippers. This upcoming season, he is expected to earn $45.6 million and followed by a $48.7 million player option for the 2024-25 season.

Leonard's contract is patterned with Paul George who will earn exactly the same in the next two years. So far the Clippers have Norman Powell, Ivica Zubac, Terrence Mann, and Russell Westbrook on guaranteed contracts for the next two seasons as well.

The LA Clippers will be opening their season on the road as they take on the new-look Portland Trail Blazers on October 26.