"The answer is China" - Jason McIntyre suggests James Harden to walk Lionel Messi's path after Sixers drama

James Harden recently rocked the NBA world while overseas on a trip to China when he proclaimed Philadelphia 76ers general manager Daryl Morey to be a liar. Although it was clear that he and Morey seemed to be at odds given his trade request out of Philadelphia, the comments took things to a new level.

While Harden's agent previously said that if the franchise didn't trade Harden, the player would show up to training camp ready to play, but that may not be the case now. It remains to be seen the situation gets resolved by the time the new season tips off in October.

With no resolution in sight, Jason McIntyre of The Volume Sports explained that he reckons Harden could be setting himself up for a big move. With Lionel Messi recently shocking the world by signing with MLS club Inter Miami, McIntyre wonders whether Harden could be plotting a similar move.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Given that Harden chose to speak out against Morey while on his tour of China, McIntyre seems to believe that the 76ers star could take his talents overseas.

"If Harden is so dug in, we notice he made his big statement in China. And do you know Colin who is one of the most popular NBA players in China? James Harden. We just saw Lionel Messi turn down a billion dollars in Saudi Arabia. Lionel Messi said I'll go to the MLS, I'll get a chunk of the team and Apple profits.

"What if James Harden said, 'I'm sick of this Daryl Morey crap, no teams want me? That's fine, I'll go where I'm loved. I thought Houston loved me. They went after Fred VanVleet!' Harden had been saying for months that's where he'd love to go? So where does James Harden feel the love? The answer is China."

What did James Harden say about Daryl Morey?

Harden's recent scathing comments about Daryl Morey were incredibly pointed, with the former MVP not mincing any words. A video that quickly went viral on Twitter showed the veteran addressing a large crowd:

“Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of. Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of."

Expand Tweet

The situation has led many to believe that there may be more at play behind the scenes, resulting in calls for the NBA to investigate the matter further.

Given that James Harden forgoing the NBA in lieu of taking his talents overseas to China seems highly unlikely, the 76ers situation could take months to play out.

You may also like: PJ Tucker reacts to James Harden's comments

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)