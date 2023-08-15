After James Harden's comments on Daryl Morey, PJ Tucker risks his Sixers career and stand with his 'brother'

James Harden is the subject of the latest NBA controversy as he called the Philadelphia 76ers a liar in public. With basketball fans taking sides, Sixers teammate PJ Tucker showed his support for the former MVP in a social media post.

The 10-time NBA All-Star was in China as he spoke about Morey, saying: "Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of. Let me say that again. Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of."

Amidst the spat between Morey and Harden, PJ Tucker, who has worked with them both in his tenure with the Houston Rockets chose his side.

"I'm not acrobatic, I'm not flippin' on my bros," said Tucker in his Instagram story while posting a picture of holding Harden's MVP award.

PJ Tucker shares a tight relationship with James Harden

PJ Tucker and James Harden spent three and a half seasons together with the Houston Rockets from 2017 to 2021. Both led the team in the 2017-18 playoffs as they pushed the Golden State Warriors with Kevin Durant to seven games in the NBA Western Conference Finals.

On March 19, 2021, Tucker was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks along with Rodians Kurucs for DJ Augustin and DJ Wilson. Earlier that season, Harden was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in a three-team trade.

Both reunited in the 2022-23 season as Tucker signed a two-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Right now, James Harden requested a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers management and nothing seems to be moving as of the moment. Meanwhile, PJ Tucker opted into his player option worth $11.5 million with the Sixers for the 2023-24 season.

It is said that James Harden had a hand for Tucker to land a bigger deal with the Sixers after opting out from his contract with the Miami Heat worth $7 million.

Tucker and Harden have been the subject of trade talks for the past months prior to the spat of both players to Sixers GM Daryl Morey on social media.

