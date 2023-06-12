"The most anyone's said is $4000": Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal once tipped a waitress 2 months of rent

NBA and LA Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal being a big tipper at restaurants is no secret. The former champion is known to show his love and appreciation to people who provide excellent service. Shaq also uses it as a way to get his orders faster.

He revealed that during an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show six years ago. Shaq also said he offered $4000 in tip to a waitress, helping her cover two months of rent.

"When I'm at a restaurant, I am a big tipper," said Shaq. "I like to show people my appreciation. So when they come up to the table, I say, 'The quicker I get my order the bigger your tip will be, alright?'

"And then the food will come fast, and then when we get ready to leave, I'll ask them, 'How much you want?' The most someone has said was $4000, and I said, 'Okay, no problem.'"

He added:

"It was a young lady. She said, 'Oh my god you're gonna pay my rent for two months.'"

Shaquille O'Neal ensures people who provide service should be paid handsomely. With a net worth of $400 million, Shaq doesn't hesitate to splash on gestures like tips and gifts, hoping to help the ones in need if required.

Shaquille O'Neal knows how to make his money just as easily as he spends it

Shaquille O'Neal has a business empire worth $400 million, which allows him to live the life he does and spend large sums wherever he wishes. The former LA Lakers star has turned into a business mogul since he retired. O'Neal had taken steps toward it while he was still playing.

O'Neal understands the world of business as well as any other athlete. He owns over 50 brands in various fields, keeping his channels of income open from all around. He has multiple fitness franchises, restaurants, food chains, car washes, shopping centers and movie theaters. O'Neal has also invested in companies like Google, Apple, Google, Lyft, Vitaminwater and Ring.

Shaq is also good at asset management. He once owned a stake in the Sacramento Kings but sold it to pursue another venture in the sports gambling world. He would've wished to own both, but he had to make a choice, picking something he thought would be better for his portfolio.

