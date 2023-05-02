"The apex of NBA basketball"- Steve Kerr compares Steph Curry and LeBron James' rivalry to Magic Johnson and Larry Bird

Steve Kerr has compared the LeBron James-Steph Curry rivalry to the Magic Johnson-Larry Bird duel ahead of the Warriors Conference Semis clash against the Lakers. It will be the first time James and Curry will meet in the playoffs since their fourth consecutive NBA Finals matchup in 2018. Kerr reflected on James and Curry's historic battles, saying (via Bleacher Report's Jason Dumas):

"Well, four finals matchups, you know, that's what it's all about. That's the apex of NBA basketball. So the two of them meeting four times at the highest level, that's what rivalries are born out of. That's Magic and Bird, the matchups we think about in NBA history come from that sort of a circumstance

The 2010s era will always be remembered as the LeBron-Steph era. It's similar to the rivalry that Magic and Bird shared back in the 80s when they clashed in the finals thrice. James and Curry are also the faces of the NBA, and for them to rekindle their rivalry after five years forms an exciting series ahead for all fans.

It will be the first time LeBron James and Steph Curry will meet in the playoffs before a finals series. James was in the East during their previous playoffs duels. Since his move to LA, the Lakers and Warriors haven't qualified for the playoffs in the same season.

Mutual respect at an all-time high between LeBron James and Steph Curry ahead of Conference Semis clash

LeBron James and the Golden State Warriors know each other better than anyone else. Four finals run-ins in consecutive years featured plenty of trash-talking and fiery competitiveness between James and the Warriors core led by Steph Curry.

The Warriors hold a 3-1 advantage in those four finals over James' Cavaliers, but they're well aware of his ability to single-handedly run the show. Meanwhile, James has seen the Warriors mature after every finals run and over the last four seasons, playing them multiple times in the same conference.

The two parties aren't taking this series for granted. Steph Curry has shown tremendous respect for LeBron James and the LA Lakers, and the latter has done the same. Here's what Curry said after the Warriors sealed their matchup with the Lakers following the Game 7 win over the Kings on Sunday:

"It's amazing cause' you're still in the fight. It's better than the alternative of from the outside looking in... It's special to know from the first year we played him [LeBron] in Cleveland in 14-15' to now, we're blessed to be playing at this level."

James had kind words for his counterpart as well. Here's what he said:

[Curry] puts in the work and when you put in the work, nine times out of 10 you're going to see the results. He's done that throughout his whole, entire career. I have nothing but the utmost respect for Steph and everything he's been able to accomplish, not only on the floor but also off the floor, too."

This is LeBron James' best shot at winning a series against Steph Curry and the Warriors. Unlike previous years, the Dubs have entered the playoffs as a mid-table team. They haven't looked more beatable in the postseason than they have now.

Meanwhile, James has had one of the best rosters around him with the Lakers since the trade deadline. LA has pieces that fit and size that could be crucial against a smaller Warriors team.

