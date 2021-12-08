"The most attention we ever got was when the world thought that Rudy was the first person to ever have Covid" - Joe Ingles accuses the national media of ignoring the Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles has come out and voiced his frustration at how the national media have seemingly paid little attention to the Utah Jazz despite their incredible season thus far. With the Western Conference packed with elite teams, the Utah Jazz have gone under the radar much to the annoyance of some Utah Jazz players such as Ingles.

Speaking to JJ Redick on his podcast The Old Man and The Three, Ingles said:

"F--- you all, we'll just keep doing what we do and we'll do it on the down low.... Obviously only the guys that are in the locker room matter."

Ingles also said that the media focused on other teams purposefully and continued to overlook the Utah Jazz and the progress they've been making over the last couple of years. He said:

"The most attention we ever got was when the world thought that Rudy was the first person to ever have Covid and that he brought it to the NBA."

How far can Joe Ingles and the Utah Jazz go this season?

Joe Ingles and the Utah Jazz currently find themselves sitting third in the extremely competitive Western Conference with a 16-7 record. The Jazz are on a four-game winning streak and have won seven of their 10 games on the road while maintaining a 9-4 record at home.

This season Joe Ingles is currently averaging 7.9 points, 3.1 assists and 3 rebounds while shooting the ball better than 40% from beyond the arc and above 45% from the field. Ingles is an incredible asset to the team with his sharpshooting capabilities along with the experience of having been in the NBA for more than seven years.

Led by Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz organization have championship aspirations and had a great opportunity last season when Joe Ingles and co. made the Western Conference Semifinals and went up against the Los Angeles Clippers. Unfortunately, the Jazz came up short and lost the series in six games despite winning the first 2 games..

Joe Ingles made history in 2021 as he broke the franchise record for most three-pointers made by a player and is currently having his fourth-best shooting season from downtown in his career. Ingles has had only one season of shooting below 38% from the perimeter.

With the Golden State Warriors being relevant and posing a real threat this season, the road to the NBA Finals has gotten a whole lot harder for the Utah Jazz. But with the likes of Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Joe Ingles, the Jazz have the firepower to upset the apple cart and make it to the NBA Finals. If they do manage to make some serious noise in the playoffs, perhaps they will finally get the media recognition they so rightly deserve.

