“The best shooter amongst all these guys is Kendrick Nunn” - Brian Windhorst gives a scathing indictment of LA Lakers’ off-season activity

As training camp approaches, the LA Lakers seem to have finalized their roster for the upcoming season. However, ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst offered a rather harsh reaction to the Lakers' offseason moves.

The LA Lakers had a rather busy offseason. Considering the free agent signings from last season were primarily veterans on minimum deals, the Lakers will again see a brand new set of players.

This season, they signed Thomas Bryant, Lonnie Walker IV and Juan Toscano-Anderson, among others. Given the nature of signings, the Purple and Gold have certainly gotten a lot younger this season.

With Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder also joining the team, the Lakers appear to have made some solid moves. However, Brian Windhorst was not of the same opinion. On NBA Today, he said:

"So you're looking at all these guys who don't shoot the basketball well in a league where shooting is only at a premium.

"But for the last 15 years in this league, every team that's had LeBron James, it's shooting - and their best shooters amongst all these guys Kendrick Nunn, who hasn't played in a year. We don't even know how healthy he's going to be at the start of the season."

Windhorst offered a scathing indictment of the LA Lakers' roster as he joined the crew of NBA Today. He continued:

"I don't believe that the basketball people in this organization believe that this is a group that's actually going to work.

"I think they took a guy here, who they think is a good value at a minimum contract and they thought, 'We're going to do some major makeover here. Eventually, it'll make sense.' So, I will wait till it makes sense. But right now it does not."

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



"And this can be used as receipts later. You can use this against me, I guess, Lakers." @WindhorstESPN did not hold back in his reaction to the Lakers' off-season signings 🥶"And this can be used as receipts later. You can use this against me, I guess, Lakers." .@WindhorstESPN did not hold back in his reaction to the Lakers' off-season signings 🥶 "And this can be used as receipts later. You can use this against me, I guess, Lakers." https://t.co/oFByVBHYRT

Windhorst's comments make a lot of sense when considering the problems that plagued the team last season. With poor team chemistry and underwhelming 3-point shooting, the Lakers may have fallen short in their offseason goals.

The LA Lakers may not make moves any time soon

The LA Lakers have undoubtedly made some interesting additions to their roster this offseason. However, with Beverley and Schroder in the lineup, the Purple and Gold will have a lot of internal issues to tackle first.

Beverley's arrival in particular issued a lot of chatter regarding a trade for Russell Westbrook. However, those rumors ended after the team announced the signing of Schroder.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



HC Darvin Ham is ready to make “whatever difficult rotation decisions” lie ahead for the team Russell Westbrook coming off the bench is being “strongly considered” by the Lakers, per @sam_amick and @jovanbuha HC Darvin Ham is ready to make “whatever difficult rotation decisions” lie ahead for the team Russell Westbrook coming off the bench is being “strongly considered” by the Lakers, per @sam_amick and @jovanbuhaHC Darvin Ham is ready to make “whatever difficult rotation decisions” lie ahead for the team https://t.co/ZgfOs2bTXJ

According to a report by The Athletic's Jovan Buha and Sam Amick, the Lakers plan to keep Westbrook in the near future and the franchise has faith in Darvin Ham's ability to ressurect the 9x All-Star.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



In the meantime, the Lakers are confident Darvin Ham can get the most out of the former MVP.



and There are strong indications Russell Westbrook won’t be traded anytime soon.In the meantime, the Lakers are confident Darvin Ham can get the most out of the former MVP. @sam_amick and @jovanbuha on L.A.'s big bet: theathletic.com/3600315/?sourc… There are strong indications Russell Westbrook won’t be traded anytime soon.In the meantime, the Lakers are confident Darvin Ham can get the most out of the former MVP.@sam_amick and @jovanbuha on L.A.'s big bet: theathletic.com/3600315/?sourc… https://t.co/bU3b3DmJGU

Silver Screen and Roll @LakersSBN In their trade talks with the Jazz, the Lakers are reportedly targeting Bojan Bogdanović, Jordan Clarkson and Malik Beasley as they try to move Russell Westbrook. silverscreenandroll.com/2022/9/16/2335… In their trade talks with the Jazz, the Lakers are reportedly targeting Bojan Bogdanović, Jordan Clarkson and Malik Beasley as they try to move Russell Westbrook. silverscreenandroll.com/2022/9/16/2335…

However, considering that the franchise is in negotiations with the Utah Jazz for Bojan Bogdanovic, the Lakers may still see some activity ahead of the deadline.

