“The best… in the world, in the NBA”: $86,000,000 Rockets guard Dillon Brooks sensationally claims to be the best perimeter defender in basketball

Despite his shortcomings, Dillon Brooks has always backed himself. The Team Canada star has now self-proclaimed himself as the best perimeter defender in basketball. Brooks has been playing well recently during the 2023 FIBA World Cup and has been crucial to their final-four run.

Brooks banks on his defense as his biggest strength, and he has done just that at the World Cup. After putting in a solid shift to limit Slovenia and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic's threat in the quarter-finals, Brooks went on record to establish his pedigree as an elite defensive player.

"I feel like I'm the best perimeter defender in the league, in the NBA, in the world," said Brooks in an interview with sportal.gr. "I feel like I can bring a different type of defense, through my IQ to the game, but also with the discipline I have when I'm on the field."

Brooks' antics have made him one of the most hated NBA players. Some might purely disagree with his take based on their disliking of him. However, they wouldn't be entirely wrong. The Rockets guard, who signed a four-year $86 million deal this summer, is a reliable presence on defense and one of the best perimeter defenders.

However, he's yet to hit his ceiling to be renowned as the best perimeter player in the world. Brooks could be in the same category as other defensive specialists like Mikal Bridges, Marcus Smart, Jrue Holiday and Alex Caruso.

To claim that he's better than all of them would be a far-fetched claim, especially because the 27-year-old still has a long way to go in his career.

Dillon Brooks proves he's a player you want on your team

Dillon Brooks is one of the biggest pests in the NBA today. Every team needs one to be successful. Take the Warriors for example. Draymond Green's antics have come to the air more often than not. The mind games players like him and Brooks play can sometimes make a significant impact.

As an agitator, you win some and lose some, and that's the fate players like Brooks have to live with. Brooks used it to get the result his team wanted during Canada's thumping 100-89 win over Luka Doncic's Slovenia in the 2023 FIBA World Cup quarter-finals. Doncic's comments on the officiating further explain how Brooks impacted the game mentally.

"The referees told to one of the guys, 'We're not gonna call a foul on [Dillon Brooks] because he's coming at us.' ... I know I complain a lot, but I don't think it's fair."

Dillon Brooks may not be liked by many NBA players and fans. However, the story would be entirely different if he played for their team.