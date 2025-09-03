"The betrayal of Scottie, I thought was unnecessary" - Michael Jordan's former teammate slams Scottie Pippen's portrayal in documentary

While "The Last Dance" was viewed as one of the biggest sports documentaries of all time, Michael Jordan's guiding hand in the story left a bad taste in the mouths of former teammates Horace Grant and Stacey King.

Although the docuseries told the story of the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, many former teammates took issue with Jordan using the series as an opportunity to elevate himself rather than giving proper credit to his teammates, specifically Scottie Pippen.

As Horace Grant and Stacey King, who each won three titles with the Bulls, explained on this week's installment of King's Gimme The Hot Sauce Podcast, "The Last Dance" didn't fully capture Pippen's impact.

"The betrayal of Scottie, I thought was unnecessary," King said. "You know, the migraine headaches, the 1.8 seconds, the waiting for the last championship to go have back surgery, all unnecessary. He came back, y'all won a championship with him and his back still wasn't 100% in the finals and he still played with a bad back.

"That should have been more glorified, this guy playing with a bad back."

As King went on to explain, while Michael Jordan was the team's frontman, if you ask members of the Bulls' championship teams, it was Pippen who was the captain of the ship.

Horace Grant backs up Stacey King's claims about Michael Jordan, stands up for Scottie Pippen

In response to Stacey King's comments about Scottie Pippen, Horace Grant was quick to agree with his former teammate. He explained that the way "The Last Dance" portrayed Pippen was totally unfair.

"Pip really sacrificed a lot in terms of his health to help the Bulls with their success with that particular team and for the narrative of him being selfish and things of that nature from The Last Dance, I think that was totally unfair," Grant said.

Jordan and Grant have a long and tumultuous relationship. In 2020, following the release of "The Last Dance," Grant took aim at Jordan for alleging that he was the leak in the Bulls locker room who shared information with Sam Smith for "The Jordan Rules."

At the time, he chalked Jordan's accusations up to a longstanding grudge. Additionally, he pointed out that MJ can't call him a snitch when he himself spoke about how players during his rookie year were doing cocaine.

So far, the notoriously elusive Jordan has yet to fire back at his former teammates for this week's comments.

