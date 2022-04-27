"This Brooklyn Nets will forever be remembered as a cautionary tale" - Stephen A. Smith believes the Brooklyn Nets’ loss to the Celtics is justice for basketball

The Brooklyn Nets’ postseason run ended early after being swept 4-0 by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs. The team that was deemed to be the front-runner at the start of the season succumbed to the inability of their superstars in finding a break. The fact that it ended at the Barclays Center added to their misery.

Most analysts spoke about the defeat being a testament to Kevin Durant not being among the league's greats and how the season has been a disaster for Brooklyn. But one man found justice in the Nets’ downfall.

On “Stephen A’s World,” Stephen A. Smith discussed what the Nets' playoff exit meant for the league:

“What we witnessed last night, what we witnessed with the Brooklyn Nets getting swept out of the playoffs was justice. Justice for basketball. Because the last thing the NBA needed was the Brooklyn Nets winning a championship this season.”

The Nets have had quite a contentious season, with Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons at the forefront of the controversy.

Irving missed games due to the vaccine mandate and came back on a part-time role – playing only away games – before getting cleared to play irrespective of the arena. Simmons, on the other hand, did not suit up for the Nets after being traded for James Harden, stating back issues.

Smith said any Nets' success would have been a disaster for the NBA:

“If that team had still gone out and won it all, every other team in the NBA would have had a license to do the same, to conduct themselves the same. License to completely ignore the regular season, to take any and every reason not to play basketball.

“After last night, after getting swept in the first round, sent packing on their home court, having to go through the play-in round, just for the honor of getting swept on their home court. This Brooklyn Nets team will forever be remembered as a cautionary tale.”

Players on the Brooklyn Nets roster expected Ben Simmons to play in Game 4

The swap between Ben Simmons and James Harden in February was first viewed as an advantage for the Brooklyn Nets. Coach Steve Nash landed a defensive-minded guard along with Seth Curry and Andre Drummond to improve the team’s firepower.

While Curry and Drummond were instrumental in helping the franchise make the playoffs, Simmons was sidelined with back soreness. At the start of the playoffs, Simmons was rumored to return in Game 4. But he wasn’t even on the bench to support his teammates who were facing elimination on Monday night.





Nets players and coaches wanted Simmons to show “resolve” and play in this series, even if it was for limited minutes. Ben Simmons told Nets leadership that a mental block for him to play is creating stress as a trigger point for his back issues, per @ShamsCharania Nets players and coaches wanted Simmons to show “resolve” and play in this series, even if it was for limited minutes. Ben Simmons told Nets leadership that a mental block for him to play is creating stress as a trigger point for his back issues, per @ShamsCharania Nets players and coaches wanted Simmons to show “resolve” and play in this series, even if it was for limited minutes. https://t.co/NnV7xvaSEI

Simmons sat out stating that back issues and mental health problems had a part to play. It was reported that his teammates expected him to play, even if it was just for a few minutes. The last time Simmons played was Game 7 of the second round of the last season's layoffs between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks. He contributed just five points on four field goal attempts on June 20, 2021.

Despite the trade not working out within the season, they’re determined to help Simmons get past his struggles and start doing what he gets paid for.

